Rare rainbow snake swallows long, slimy fish whole in Georgia wildlife videos

A snake was seen trying to swallow a long and slimy-looking eel in a video posted by Georgia conservationists.

The video shows a long, dark-colored snake with stripes on its body struggling vigorously to consume a lighter-colored eel that appears to be nearly the same size.

The fight between predator and potential prey was posted on Facebook by the Wildlife Resources Division of Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“One of our biologists ran into a predation event in a Liberty County swamp last week: a southern banded water snake wrestling with an American eel,” Georgia DNR wrote in the post’s caption.

“Mother Nature at her best,” a user named Gettin’ Outdoors With BDL wrote under the post.

The pair were observed splashing around in the shallows.

Finally, the snake overpowered the eel and dragged it to shore.

Then began the slow process of devouring a meal half its body size, according to conservationists, who noted that it’s a relatively common feat for water snakes.

Although Georgia officials said the video depicted a striped water snake, which can be found in the state’s coastal plain in nearly all freshwater habitats, including ponds, lakes, streams and rivers, several commentators corrected them.

It was instead a rarer rainbow snake, very aquatic and somewhat secretive in its behavior.

Adult rainbow snakes usually have red stripes on a glossy black back and can be up to 66 centimeters long.

Rainbow snakes are most often seen crossing roads near aquatic habitats, especially on rainy summer evenings.

American eels have slender and snake-like bodies that make them look slimy despite the fact that they actually have small scales.

Because rainbow snakes rely on eels and aquatic habitats for prey, they could be at risk if wetlands are destroyed or degraded, or if river runoff causes eel populations to decline, according to the University of Georgia.

The eel lives in freshwater systems along the Atlantic coast, including the Chesapeake Bay and Hudson River, as well as river systems of the eastern Gulf of Mexico and further south.