Rare intact burial cave with Bronze Age artifacts from the time of Ramesses II discovered in Israel 

Archaeologists have found an intact burial cave containing dozens of artifacts dating to the time of the Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II.

The discovery of the room, described by officials as being ‘frozen in time’, was made by accident when a mechanical digger hit the roof of the structure at a beach site in Palmahim National Park.

The burial site contains dozens of intact ceramic and bronze vessels, jars and bowls of various kinds, cooking vessels and oil lamps. There were also very small vessels which had held small quantities of precious substances.

Archaeologists have also found some war tools, such as arrowheads and spearheads made of bronze.

Eli Yannai, a Bronze Age expert at the Israel Antiquities Authority, confirmed that the site contained a variety of objects intended to serve the dead in the afterlife.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime find,” Yannai said Jerusalem Post. ‘It’s not every day you see an “Indiana Jones” set – a cave with tubs on the floor that haven’t been touched for 3,300 years. We are talking about the Younger Bronze Age. It is precisely the days of the famous king, Ramses II – the one some identify with the story of the exodus.’

“The fact that these people were buried with weapons, including whole arrows, shows that these people may have been warriors, perhaps they were guards on ships – which may have been why they were able to procure vessels from the entire area,’ archaeologist David Gelman told DW.com.

The burial chamber was cut into the bedrock in the shape of a square with a pillar supporting its ceiling.

Authorities believe this burial site may have served a family or clan.

However, not much more can be said about the bodies. Unlike the burial site artifacts, the bodies’ preservation was poor—meaning that DNA extraction and analysis will not occur.

Some of the bodies had been laid on their backs, while some appear to have displaced other bodies, he told Haaretz.

Researchers do not know which settlement they may have been associated with.

“It may have been lost to the sea over time,” Yannai said.