Rare giant squid with massive eye that roams 3,000 feet below ocean’s surface washes up in Cape Town

A rare giant squid was found dead on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa, months after another washed ashore six miles away.

Twitter user Tim Dee, who found the strange-looking sea creature on Scarborough Beach on Tuesday, shared photos and videos online showing the giant eye of the colorful squid.

“Giant squids perished on Scarborough beach this morning,” he wrote. “What’s it to you, Moby Dick?”

Dee’s video shows a marine biologist pulling back flesh to reveal the squid’s huge bill that it uses for hunting and fishing.

The sea creature, which looks like something Salvador Dali would have painted, is also known for its very large eyes — usually up to 11 inches in diameter with a 3.5-inch pupil. Bigger eyes can better detect light, including bioluminescent light, which is hard to find in the depths of the ocean.

The previous squid was found just a few miles down the coast and was reportedly in much worse condition.

Giant squid is one of the largest known invertebrates, although the size is sometimes exaggerated.

Recent estimates put the maximum size at about 39 to 43 feet for females and 33 feet for males, from the hind fins to the tip of the two long tentacles.

Claims that they reach 66 feet have not been scientifically proven.

Known as Architeuthis dux, the squid has a mantle (or torso), eight arms, and two longer tentacles. Its arms and tentacles account for a huge percentage of its height.

The squid also catches prey with their tentacles, grabs it with serrated suction cup rings and then pulls it to its bill.

The giant squid also have small fins on the back of their mantle that they use for movement — they are propelled by drawing water in through the mantle cavity and pushing it through the siphon.

These creatures usually reside at depths of 980 to 3280 feet below the ocean’s surface.

They can breathe using two large gills in the mantle cavity.

The first pictures of a giant squid in its natural habitat were taken in 2004 by a team of Japanese researchers.

The unique marine animals are mostly found near continental and island slopes from the North Atlantic, especially Newfoundland, Norway, the northern British Isles, Spain and the oceanic island of Azores and Madeira, to the South Atlantic around southern Africa, the North Pacific near Japan and the Southwest Pacific around New Zealand and Australia.

The only known predators of adult giant squids are sperm whales, pilot whales, southern sleeper sharks, and sometimes killer whales.

According to Newsweek, samples of the Scarborough carcass will be collected and taken to the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town for study.