Rare flooding traps 1,000 people in US Death Valley

Major flooding in California’s Death Valley on Friday left about 1,000 people stranded, drowning cars and closing all roads to and from the famously parched national park.

No injuries were reported, according to the National Park Service, but about 60 cars were trapped under several feet of debris.

“Unprecedented amounts of rain caused significant flooding,” the National Park Service said in a statement, adding that “approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff are currently unable to exit the park,” which is located in the Mojave Desert in eastern California.

The floods tore up sections of paved roads and pushed dumpsters into parked cars, causing the vehicles to collide. The rain also flooded offices and hotels, the park said.

The park service added that all roads serving the park will remain off limits until officials can determine the extent of the damage.

In all, 1.46 inches (3.7 centimeters) of rain fell in the Furnace Creek area of ​​the park, nearly matching the previous daily record of 1.47 inches. The average annual rainfall is less than two inches per year.

Higher temperatures due to climate change mean that the atmosphere holds more moisture, causing more rainfall.

According to UN climate experts, even if the world manages to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, some regions will experience an increase in the frequency, intensity and amount of heavy rainfall.

The risk of heavy rainfall episodes increases with temperature rise.

