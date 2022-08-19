Rare AirPower video shows how revolutionary Apple’s charging mat was

Anyone who follows Apple knows the legend of AirPower. Announced alongside the iPhone X in 2017, it would be a groundbreaking wireless charger that would allow you to charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once on a low-profile mat with a single Lightning cable.

As we all know, the project was killed in 2019 without seeing the light of day. Now that iPhones have MagSafe, Apple is selling a travel charger that’s far less ambitious, and AirPower has become a footnote in Apple’s history.

But every now and then a prototype pops up to remind us. This one comes courtesy of YouTuber Josh of 91Tech, who collaborated with Apple Demo to provide a detailed look at the inner workings of AirPower. The prototype he has is from June 2017, just a few months before Apple unveiled the device at its “Let’s meet at our place” event.

Although 91Tech failed to actually charge a device, he was able to figure out some interesting details about it. First, there are 22 coils, all of which can be controlled individually via small circuit boards. When he plugged the tot into his MacBook, he was able to connect to it via Terminal and saw several “calibrate” commands for aluminum, ferrite, and air. He’s not sure what these terms meant, but a reboot was able to successfully calibrate the device.

You can see some of the 22 charging coils placed under AirPower’s thin membrane. 91Tech

The prototype is impeccably designed with some 40 mini circuit boards arranged neatly on the underside of the case. It’s thinner than most single-device chargers and doesn’t include cooling, which is where the problem probably started. As documented, AirPower had issues with its thermal design, with reports stating devices caught fire while in use.

The entire video is a fascinating look at one of the rare Apple devices that was announced but never shipped.