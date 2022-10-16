Raquel Leviss has ‘no regrets’ about kissing Tom Schwartz

Yes, they kissed… no, they are not dating. Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss have finally cleared the air about their much-discussed romantic rendezvous at Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Tom and Raquel exclusively spilled the tea over their one-time affair on DailyMail.com on Saturday at BravoCon, with Leviss admitting the kiss: “I don’t regret anything.”

Despite rampant rumors that the pair are currently dating – Schwartz’s mother even asked if Raquel was his new girlfriend – the 39-year-old TomTom co-owner was quick to make it clear that they are not in a relationship. Although he assured DailyMail.com that his kissing skills are excellent.

“We just had fun. And we’re just, you know, living in the moment and I think it felt good to share a kiss in the moment,” Raquel said.

“Everyone seems to have an opinion about it,” she continued. ‘I don’t regret anything. And Schwartz is one of my very, very good friends now.”

Not long after Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot, rampant chatter arose about a possible romantic connection between Raquel and recently single Tom Schwartz.

“I’m very impressed with the media reaction to the kiss and the rumors about our relationship,” Tom revealed. “That’s still the most important thing people ask me. My mom hit me there and she said, “You don’t have to tell me, but I know you’re dating Raquel.” And I’m like, “Mom, I’m not dating Raquel.”‘

So it looks like a kiss is really just a kiss in this case. But at least according to Tom it was a good one.

“I’m not confident in many things in life, but I’m a good kisser,” Schwartz said.

Tom and co-star Katie Maloney finalized their divorce just days ago, after five years of marriage and 12 years together.

While Katie previously told DailyMail.com that she was looking forward to getting back out into the dating pool, Tom said he’s not dating yet.

The owner of Schwartz & Sandy joked that he and Tom Brady are both single now, and maybe he has a shot with Gisele. (Tom and Gisele’s relationship is currently on the rocks, but the couple have not publicly acknowledged a split.)

Since announcing their divorce, Katie and Tom have presented a united front to the media, appearing kind and friendly.

At BravoCon, however, Katie was confused when she was asked to share her feelings about the kiss between Tom and Raquel.

“I don’t know,” she said, taking a long pause before sighing and repeating. ‘I don’t know.’

The conversation got a little more awkward as her ex-husband was only a few feet away, discussing how he kissed a mutual friend.

Both Maloney and Schwartz agreed that the combination of their closeness and all the questions about the kiss made for an awkward moment.

“Yeah, it’s weird,” Tom admitted. The tension was palpable—especially for Schwartz—because, Katie joked, looking at her ex, “He knows I’ll kill him.”

Meanwhile, Raquel was equally emotional and even in tears when he talked to reporters at BravoCon.

“I was just talking about how I’ve transformed over the years,” she said, her eyes blurry. I feel like I stepped out on my own.”

Tom and Katie announced their divorce plans in mid-March after five years of marriage and 12 years together; they have no children together.

Katie filed for divorce that same month and filed the documents with LA County Superior Court.

“After 12 years of adventure together, Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Katie said in a statement at the time. “This ending is not met with resentment or hostility, no side to choose. We have deep admiration for each other that will last forever and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support each other’s happiness.”

Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix seen during the Surving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel at BravoCon