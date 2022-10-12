Raptors’ Chris Boucher out of Montreal homecoming vs. Celtics with hamstring injury

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher will be out of the lineup when the team travels to its hometown of Montreal on Friday for an exhibition game against the Boston Celtics.

Boucher, as well as signing by a free agent Otto Porter Jr.are out with hamstring injuries, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday.

Boucher, 29, averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds last season, his fourth with the Raptors.

