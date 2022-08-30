Rapper Yung Gravy, 26, speaks out about his VMA date with Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling, 42

Yung Gravy shed more light on his love for older women when he appeared at the MTV VMAs with Addison Rae’s mother Sheri Easterling on his arm.

Speak with Entertainment tonightHe revealed: ‘They have more experience. They are a disadvantaged community, I would say, and they deserve more attention.’

On Sunday, the 26-year-old rapper stunned viewers when he showed a lot of PDA with Sheri, who is 16 years older than him at age 42.

With songs like Betty, a reference to the late Betty White, and Martha Stewart, a nod to the lifestyle personality, he’s never been shy about his dating preferences.

“I’ve noticed that people have really started paying more attention to MILFs since my music dropped,” he noted during a red carpet interview.

And as for why she finds the tall, handsome blonde attractive, Sheri admitted, “He’s very healthy.”

Addison’s father Monty Lopez reacted to his estranged wife’s kissing with the rapper on the red carpet of MTV VMAs on Sunday.

Lopez posted a shirtless selfie when he said he was “tired” of living a lie while accusing his ex of keeping him away from his daughter.

‘Unhindered!’ wrote the 46-year-old former real estate manager via his Instagram Stories. “Thanks @youngravy for bringing the leftovers!”

Monty took up the hashtag ‘#tiredoflivinglie’ and claimed, ‘I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandchildren that SheriNicole abandoned me as a child. [sic] be with her! Never let a woman choose between her and your blood child!’

Sheri shocked fans with her public display of affection for the much younger performer on Sunday.

Speaking to MTV’s Nessa Diab, the Gravy Train performer revealed that the two had met online and described his connection to Sheri by saying, “You know, I’m from the farthest north and she from the farthest south. I love MILFs and she’s kind of like a queen among the MILFs, so I thought it was just the perfect match.”

In response, Monty posted another shirtless selfie, this time with a poll asking ‘World’s Hottest GILF? Yes or no.’

He also shared an animated clip in which his head was placed on the body of a video game character being chased by a police car as he runs down a city street with the words, “If you [sic] dating 20 year olds and then…”

Follower responses ranged from approval with posts ranging from “100%” to “Act your age,” “Confused fan,” and “Just stop bro.”

Things began to fail for the family after a 25-year-old woman named Renee Ash accused Monty of lying to her about his marriage being over during their alleged five-month affair.

Multiple women have also accused him of flirting with them on FaceTime and in person.

Sheri and Monty have had an unconventional relationship.

They married in 2004, divorced a few years later, and walked down the aisle again in 2014.

In addition to Addison, 21, Enzo, 14, and Lucas, eight, Monty has claimed paternity to Macye Neumeyer, who has two children of her own and appears to be the child Sheri reportedly forced him to give up.

Sunday’s red carpet unveiling marked Sherri’s first new relationship after the much-discussed split.

For the red carpet look, the mom of three coordinated with the music performer in a lavender mini dress. The long-sleeved shirt left her back exposed as it was laced up on one side before extending into an opening behind her.

Her front was completely covered because the dress had a modest neckline. She completed the look with a pair of metallic purple heels with an open toe design that showed off her pedicured feet.

Sheri pulled her dark brown hair back into a low, neat bun at the back of her neck. She skipped a section and instead chose to tease the crown of her locks for light volume and texture.

The style allowed her to show off a pair of dazzling dangling earrings fashioned into a flower with purple stones.

Betty’s hitmaker was dressed in a black jacquard suit and wore his blazer over a lavender-blue printed shirt.

