Rapper shot dead – just days after claiming to be target of robberies in an interview

Rapper PnB Rock was shot dead this week at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, just days after revealing he had been the target of several failed robbery attempts prior to his death.

in a interview with DJ Akademiks on Sept. 2, PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, spoke to the brutal nature of criminals in LA compared to his Philadelphia hometown.

“Where I’m from, we like sneaky criminals like LA is like being brutal,” he said.

“They want you to know, they want to spark a conversation with you before they get into shit.”

“Some of them . . . some might just go crazy.”

The 30-year-old said he was surprised to see this criminal activity in broad daylight and in the company of his relatives.

“Most times I got into some shit they catch on too quickly, you feel me,” he said.

“So the second time I got into some shit, they wanted me to hear their conversation.”

“And I’m like, I’m with my people, I’m with my daughter, I’m with my girl, and I’m like, why are you talking about this gangser sh*t with this around.”

PnB Rock was shot and killed Monday during a robbery of a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in south Los Angeles, police said.

The Los Angles Police Department, Capt. Kelly Muniz, told the Los Angeles Times that around 1 p.m. Monday there was a shooting at the eatery – which is located on Main Street and Manchester Avenue. Muniz has not confirmed the victim’s name.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was geo-tagged by his girlfriend in a social media post, which was subsequently removed from Instagram.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the rapper lying face down in a pool of blood as he was being groomed by people in the restaurant.

A suspect in the incident drew a firearm and ordered PnB Rock to hand over items, Muniz said, adding that the suspect “shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car, then fled the parking lot.”

Insiders told the paper that the musical artist was specifically targeted because he was wearing jewelry at the time.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m., Muniz told the outlet.

Police sources at the LAPD said investigators were examining security footage from the establishment and nearby businesses in an effort to identify the suspect in the deadly shooting, and whether they would leave the crime scene on foot or in a vehicle.

The musical artist was seen on stage in Anaheim, California in August 2019

The artist was on display in November 2019 in LA

Rock first came on the scene with the 2015 song Fleek and then went on to work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci and Chance the Rapper.

He had commercial success with the single Selfish, which reached number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2016.

Last September 2, he released his most recent single Luv Me Again.

A number of notable names took to Twitter to mourn Monday’s tragic death, including Drake, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Offset.

Offset wrote: ‘Pray for pnb rock… the man has family and children, God be with the man’, while Juice Wayne said: ‘PnB Rock really died because of the greed of bummy a** n***** . Awful. Rest in peace for the fallen.

Another user wrote: ‘PNB Rock’s life is worth a lot more than money and ice cream. we’ll never learn.’

Drake posted a photo of himself next to the late rapper

Cardi B gave her theory after fans speculated the rapper was targeted after being seen in a geotagged social media post

Nicki Minaj said the incident should spread celebrity awareness to keep people unaware of their whereabouts

Offset was among those who paid tribute to the late rapper on Monday