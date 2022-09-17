Rapper PnB Rock’s body to be released after conflict with his family over religious burial

The autopsy on rapper PnB Rock’s body has been completed and the body can now be released to the family.

The 30-year-old was shot and killed Monday, Sept. 12, during a robbery of a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, after the artist struggled with a suspect who demanded jewelry and other valuables, according to LAPD chief Michel Moor.

TMZ reports that the coroner declared death to be manslaughter caused by a shot to the back/chest.

Body released: Rapper PnB Rock’s body has been released to his family. An autopsy has revealed that the artist died from a gunshot wound and that the death is classified as murder

The period between the murder and the release of the body was one of horror for the family of the selfish rapper, who is Muslim.

The rapper’s mother flew from her home in Philadelphia to identify and claim her son’s body. She reportedly wanted to forgo the autopsy and release the body immediately because Islamic law requires burial to take place as soon as possible after death, although there are exceptions in cases of death in combat or foul play, as in this case.

The coroner informed the family that the law requires a post-mortem investigation in criminal cases.

Latest: PnB Rock, 30, was shot dead Monday during a robbery of a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, police said

Targeted: LA Police investigators believe the rapper may have been the target of his jewelry. A warning has been issued to pawn shop owners in the event that the suspect tries to sell any of the items

The rapper’s mother flew from her home in Philadelphia to identify and claim her son’s body. She reportedly wanted to forgo the autopsy and release the body immediately because Islamic law requires burial to take place as soon as possible after death, although there are exceptions in cases of death in combat or foul play, as in this case.

The coroner informed the family that the law requires a post-mortem investigation in criminal cases.

The LA Times reported that the rapper appeared to be the target for his jewelry, and investigators have sounded the alarm to pawn pawnshops in hopes of catching the killer if they try to sell any of the items.

Family: The rapper’s family wanted his body released immediately, in accordance with Muslim law, but were told an autopsy would be required to determine the cause of death

Security footage: Detectives examine security footage of the restaurant and nearby businesses in an effort to identify the murder suspect

Police sources at the LAPD said investigators were examining security footage from the establishment and nearby businesses in an effort to identify the suspect in the deadly shooting, and whether they would leave the crime scene on foot or in a vehicle.

The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was born on December 9, 1991 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

according to his Wikipedia page, Rakim’s father was murdered when he was three years old and he had a difficult childhood.

Identity: The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 9, 1991.

Difficult childhood: Rock’s father was murdered when he was three years old and he was in juvenile detention at 13. At age 19, he was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on drug possession and other charges

He was sentenced to a juvenile detention center for committing robberies and fighting at school.

At the age of 19, the ABCD artist was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on drug possession and other charges.

Rock turned his interest to music. He first burst onto the scene with the 2015 song Fleek. The artist later went on to work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci and Chance the Rapper.

Music: Music helped the future star change his life. He first burst onto the scene with the 2015 song Fleek. The artist later went on to work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci and Chance the Rapper.

He had commercial success with the single Selfish, which reached number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2016.

Last September 2, he released his most recent single Luv Me Again.

A number of notable names took to Twitter to mourn Monday’s tragic death, including Drake, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Offset.

Offset wrote: ‘Pray for pnb rock… the man has family and children, God be with the man’, while Juice Wayne said: ‘PnB Rock really died because of the greed of bummy a** n***** . Awful. Rest in peace for the fallen.

Another user wrote: ‘PNB Rock’s life is worth a lot more than money and ice cream. we’ll never learn.’

Mourning: Drake was one of many artists to mourn the tragic loss. He posted a picture of himself next to the deceased rapper

Sending love: Cardi B gave her theory after fans speculated the rapper was targeted after being spotted in a geo-tagged social media post