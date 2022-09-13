Rapper PnB Rock shot to death amid robbery at LA Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant

<!–

PnB Rock was shot and killed Monday during a robbery of a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in south Los Angeles, police said.

The Los Angles Police Department, Capt. Kelly Muniz, told the Los Angeles Times that around 1 p.m. Monday there was a shooting at the eatery – which is located on Main Street and Manchester Avenue. Muniz has not confirmed the victim’s name.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was geo-tagged by his girlfriend in a social media post, which was subsequently removed from Instagram.

A suspect in the incident drew a firearm and ordered PnB Rock to hand over items, Muniz said, adding that the suspect “shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car, then fled the parking lot.”

Insiders told the paper that the musical artist was specifically targeted because he was wearing jewelry at the time.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m., Muniz told the outlet.

Police sources at the LAPD said investigators were examining security footage from the establishment and nearby businesses in an effort to identify the suspect in the deadly shooting, and whether they would leave the crime scene on foot or in a vehicle.

The musical artist was seen on stage in Anaheim, California in August 2019

The artist was on display in November 2019 in LA

Rock first came on the scene with the 2015 song Fleek and then went on to work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci and Chance the Rapper.

He had commercial success with the single Selfish, which reached number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2016.

Last September 2, he released his most recent single Luv Me Again.