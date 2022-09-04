Rapper Pat Stay has died in stabbing at the age of 36… days after releasing The Game diss track

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The music world mourns the death of rapper Pat Stay.

Police say the artist was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the early morning hours near the waterfront of Halfax, Nova Scotia, Canada, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators did not name the Guilt By Association rapper as the victim, but his brother, Pete Stay, confirmed the death to CBC news.

Premature death: Rapper Pat Stay has passed away at the age of 36. The artist was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours by the waterfront in Halifax, Nova Scotia

No suspect has been arrested and police say they have no motive for the murder at this time.

PatStay was 36.

The hip-hop artist became popular for his live battle raps in which two artists often freestyle as the exchange boasts brags, insults, and puns.

Prescient: On Thursday, the Save Me rapper shared this photo on Instagram with a now seemingly prescient post: ‘Imagine treating all our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered’

Video on his Instagram stories reveals that the hip-hop star was in Halifax to attend the wedding of some friends who met while they were both at the rapper’s apartment.

On Saturday, September 3rd, Pat shared the video for his new single ‘(The Game DISS) Pat Stay feat. Kaleb Simmonds – ‘Warm up’ on Instagram.

The song was the result of The Game’s criticism of Eminem in his song The Black Slim Shady. The Back to Back artist challenged The Game to a rap battle after the 10-minute release went public, but The Game decided to block Stay instead of joining in.

Battle rap: Stay was known for his talent as a battle rapper, an art form in which two artists often freestyle as the exchange brags, insults and puns/Pictured Toronto February 2015

Challenge: Stay is featured here onstage with Real Sikh as they performed in Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle in Long Beach, CA October 2021

When he dropped the video, Stay wrote, “I’ve had this in the room for a good minute, ready to fire if Game got brave. He clearly doesn’t want smoke. But this is going to be too hard to hide from you, so here it is.’

He continued that with, ‘Oh, and Game (I can’t tag you since you blocked me lol)…I stepped into your world, so wassup? It’s all love for the sport, right?!? Let’s see if you really like this rap s**t.”

Last week, the doting dad celebrated his son Calvin’s 5th birthday when he called his boy his “real superhero” on Instagram.

Tragic Loss: The Save Me Rapper Shared This Heartfelt Birthday Greeting To His Five-Year-Old Son Calvin, Calling The Boy ‘My Real Superhero’

The heartfelt post went on to say, “I adore you, I admire you, you’re a kid and yet I still look up to you.” You are everything I could have ever dreamed of in a son x1000. I am constantly in disbelief at how lucky I am and how special you are. I often cried happy tears when I remember it and our special bond.’

On Thursday, the Save Me rapper shared a photo of himself on Instagram with a now seemingly prescient post: “Imagine if we treated all our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered.”

Fans have started going to that page to express their sadness and condolences.