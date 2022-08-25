Rapper Lil Pump roasted for expecting people in Tokyo to recognize him on TikTok

<!–

Rapper Lil Pump has been ripped on social media after a video clip of him seemingly expecting to be flooded in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old musician, real name Gazzy García, appeared stunned by the lack of fanfare in a TikTok clip showing him standing in the middle of a busy Tokyo street.

When the humiliating video went viral, social media users couldn’t resist roasting the rapper because he assumed his presence would cause a stir in the city.

Humble moment: Rapper Lil Pump was surprised after people in Tokyo didn’t recognize him in the middle of a busy street

The images of Lil Pump in Japan posted by user @firesnippet were accompanied by the caption, “Why no one knew.”

In the video, the question was repeated in the text on the screen asking, “Why didn’t anyone know Lil Pump on the streets of Japan.”

Standing still on the busy Tokyo street, the rapper folded his arms and looked around with a stunned expression on his face when he realized no one was excited by his presence.

“Humiliated very quickly,” one person said on TikTok, while another added, “They probably thought it was Jack Sparrow.”

Surprised: Lil Pump went viral after clip was shared on TikTok, leading social media users to ridicule him

Roasted: TikTok users joked that the rapper would cause excitement in America, let alone abroad

Another commented, “I love it when famous people go unrecognized and you can clearly see it hurts their ego.”

“I would have recognized him but kept walking in,” one wrote.

One TikTok user claimed, “Currently in America and I’ve never heard anyone say, ‘Put on some Lil Pump.'”

“This would also happen at a Costco in Connecticut,” wrote another.

However, Lil Pump seemed determined to prove he had a following in Japan when he took to Instagram to post photos and videos of himself and fans.

Fighting back: Lil Pump seemed determined to prove he had a following in Japan when he took to Instagram to post photos of himself and fans

Selfie time: He also shared a video where some fans were able to take pictures with the musician

The rapper, who first caused a furore on Soundcloud, has released songs like Gucci Gang

In the photos, he was even seen next to a person who had the rapper’s saying “Esskeeetit” tattooed on his side.

“Tokyo shows love. I love you guys, come back soon,” he said in the caption on Instagram.

The rapper, who first made waves on Soundcloud, has released songs such as Gucci Gang and his collaboration with Kanye West titled I Love It.

To date, the musician has 6,976,736 monthly listeners on Spotify.