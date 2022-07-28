Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, dies after being shot outside his Louisiana home

Rapper JayDaYoungan died after being gunned down outside his Louisiana home Wednesday night, just over a month after being released from prison for gun possession.

JayDaYoungan, 24, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was shot outside the home in Bogalusa along with a male relative, Kenyatta Scott Sr., police confirmed.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m., with the rapper being taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sources told TMZ he had lost a significant amount of blood and was operated on immediately.

Police made the announcement that JayDaYoungan had died just before midnight. Scott Sr. – who according to some reports is the father of the rapper – is said to be in stable condition.

Police said there was another shooting nearby in which JayDaYoungan was injured about half an hour after the shooting. Officials said it was possible the shootings were related.

JayDaYoungan was signed to Atlantic Records in 2017 had collaborated with rappers such as Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz, Moneybagg Yo and Lato.

JayDaYoungan, 24, whose real name is Javorius Scott, died after being shot outside the home in Bogalusa along with a male relative, Kenyatta Scott Sr., police confirmed

The rapper was the proud father of a young son, whom he often shared photos of on his Instagram account

In October 2021, police caught him with a 9mm pistol that he was not allowed to carry due to charges against him in Texas over charges of a pregnant woman and illegal possession of Oxycodone.

He also had $175,000 bail at the time after being arrested on September 21 on charges of complicity in first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

He faced five years in prison for gun possession, but was released in June and served time.

The rapper was the proud father of a young son, whom he often shared photos of on his Instagram account.

In his last Instagram post – made a day ago – JayDaYoungan rapped as he danced and played with his son.

JayDaYoungan’s most famous singles are Opps, 23 Island and Elimination. His 2019 album Misunderstood reached number 43 on the Billboard 200 charts.