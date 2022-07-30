Rapper Jack Harlow entertains huge crowd in Melbourne while wearing an AFL Bulldogs beanie

American rapper Jack Harlow closed the Australian leg of his Come Home The Kids Miss You world tour in Melbourne on Saturday by expressing his appreciation for the Australian Football League.

The 24-year-old took the stage at Melbourne’s Ms Collins nightclub and entertained the roaring crowd while wearing an AFL Western Bulldogs beanie.

An energetic crowd pulled on their smartphones to capture Jack in the home colors of the 2016 Grand Final winners.

The Kentucky native dressed for comfort in the beanie, a dazzling sweater that exploded with color and jeans.

The musician’s curly tan locks were visible under his beanie, while his shabby beard completed his instantly recognizable look.

Jack brought the same vibrant energy and enthusiasm to the after party that he brings to all of his concerts, which he will be taking to Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday.

He reportedly fell in love with AFL while touring Australia and would watch as many matches as he can.

Earlier this month, he expressed his newfound love for the game and admitted he can’t sleep due to a peak addiction, aided by an envy of the retro goal-referee outfit.

The What’s Poppin hitmaker recently posted on Instagram about his new-found passion after wearing a Fremantle Dockers bucket hat during his performance in WA.

Jack brought the same vibrant energy and enthusiasm to the after party that he brings to all of his concerts, which he will be taking to Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday

“Can’t sleep watching AFL highlights,” he commented on Instagram.

Harlow has been captivated by iconic AFL moments such as Tony Lockett’s goal on death to place Sydney in the 1996 grand final, plus Peter Daicos’ insane banana goal out of the wrong pocket that defied geometry against West Coast in the qualifiers. from 1990.

But more important to the pop star, who has twice topped the Billboard Hot 100, were the vintage uniforms of the AFL’s goalkeepers, which went extinct in 2006.