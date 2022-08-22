Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to drugs charges and faces a minimum of five years in prison

Trap Queen rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to running an illegal drug operation in both New York and his native New Jersey, after police suitably rounded up the hip-hop artist with bricks of cocaine and heroin at a Long Island trap house.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is now facing a minimum of five years in prison for his part in the drug trafficking ring. He was previously charged with conspiracy to distribute hard drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

The much-discussed arrest saw the FBI who arrested Maxwell walk away with several bricks of the substances the drugs contained, but the synthetic opioid fentanyl — a dangerous substance 50-100 times stronger than morphine — and $1.5 million in cash.

The FBI then accused the embattled star of supplementing his withdrawal income with “kilo-level” drug trafficking, reads a federal complaint against Maxwell — and went on to file a case against the star.

After his arrest, Maxwell was released on a personal bail of $500,000, but last week the rapper was arrested again after he allegedly threatened to kill a man who may have aided the FBI in their efforts during a FaceTime call.

On Monday, Maxwell appeared in federal court in Central Islip to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine, which could put him behind bars for up to nine years.

The minimum sentence for those charges, which include not only distributing the drug but also felony-level possession with intent to distribute it, would see the star sentenced to no less than five years in prison.

Authorities photographed the bust, which included heroin bags and bricks of cocaine, heroin and the dangerously potent synthetic opioid fentanyl

The photos show a huge stash of cash, consisting of one hundred, fifty and twenty dollar bills, divided into a dozen transparent bags.

During the hearing, which was held in the Long Island suburb near the home where police discovered the drug gang, Maxwell did not request to be released on bail. He remains in custody.

Previously, two other members of the alleged drug gang arrested along with Maxwell, Robert Leonardi and Anthony Cyntje, have also pleaded guilty to the same charges, detailed in a complaint filed in September, weeks before the arrest.

The others were charged in connection with the October drug arrest, including a New Jersey corrections officer.

All six are facing one charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and all the defendants – except Maxwell – are also charged with firearms.

A date for the sentencing of the suspects has yet to be set.

Maxwell, who is from and currently resides in Patterson, was not present at the Long Island residence during the October 28 bust in Long Island, but was arrested that day while attending a music festival at Citi Field in Queens.

An indictment would then allege that the New Jersey-born performer was actually a drug lord, with prosecutors insisting he was a “kilogram-level redistributor” displacing hundreds of pounds of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack.

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and cost too many lives. Brookyn US said. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement, citing the four kilograms of fentanyl seized from the home.

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drug charges and was taken into custody at Citi Field Stadium in New York City on October 28.

Blind in one eye from glaucoma, the “Trap Queen” rapper reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 with his ballad on strippers, money and crack on the gritty streets of Paterson.

In 2015, he became the first rapper to have three top 20 songs on Billboard since Eminem in 2013.

He has collaborated with Drake, French Montana, Nicki Minaj and others.

Earlier this month, the Silk City rapper was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man and calling him a “rat” over FaceTime.

The FBI showed photos of the rapper – reportedly worth $10 million – flashing his gun during the phone call, which took place in December 2021.

After calling the rapper a rat, the man responded by saying, “Your man is a rat,” prosecutors say.

According to the affidavit filed, the rapper said, “I’m going to kill you and everyone you’re with” before repeating, “I’m going to kill you.”

An FBI agent said this was “a direct violation of both state law and the condition of his release.”

Fetty has been sued many times for copyright infringement, defamation and assault, and has lived a largely troubled life.

He was arrested in 2017 for drunk driving, aggravated use of an unlicensed motor vehicle and reckless endangerment after being caught drag racing on a Brooklyn highway.

Maxwell supplemented his income as an artist with drug money he had earned from the illegal operation, prosecutors wrote in the complaint against the rapper.

In 2019, the rapper was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a Las Vegas hotel.

In October 2020, his 26-year-old brother, Twyshon Depew, was shot dead in their hometown of Patterson, in a suspected gang-related incident.

His 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died last year of cardiac arrhythmias – an irregular heartbeat – due to complications caused by congenital heart defects.

However, his first federal drug charges came as part of the coast-to-coast operation, according to federal officials.

They claim the group would buy cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in California and ship or transport it in vehicles with hidden compartments across the country.

