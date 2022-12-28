Rapper and OnlyFans star claims his luxury car was set on fire on Gold Coast street on purpose

Rapper and OnlyFans star Lil Sick claims his car was deliberately cremated

A rapper and Onlyfans star known as Lil Sick has claimed that the fire that destroyed his luxury car was set on purpose by someone he knows.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Ferny Avenue in Surfers Paradise, Queensland at around 12:20pm on December 21 to receive reports of a car on fire.

There they found a completely running Mercedes on the sidewalk of the busy tourist strip.

Lil Sick says he owned the car and thinks he knows the perpetrator of the fire, but didn’t ‘dob’ him.

Images of the dramatic fire spread on social media as smoke and flames billowed from the vehicle in front of the high-rise hotel, Circle on Cavill.

“It’s just something material that you can replace,” Sick told the Gold Coast Bulletin, unconcerned about his car.

Sick posted footage of the fire to his TikTok account just two days after the December 23 incident, with someone behind the camera laughing eerily.

The footage shows Sick’s car fully alight with some parts of the car melting under the heat and cryptically superimposing the words “Pay Your Tick”. [debt] #lilsick’.

TikTok users and fans of the rapper were quick to view the video and some questioned Sick.

“No way did someone burn your car,” wrote one commenter.

‘Insurance jobs ow Sickie’ wrote another – Sick simply replied ‘Nah’.

The rapper has just over 16,000 monthly listeners, which nets him around $90 a month through Spotify and an anonymous number of OnlyFans subscribers to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Sick constantly flaunts his designer clothes and luxury cars to his followers on Instagram and TikTok.