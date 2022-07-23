Rapper and actor Jack Harlow falls in love with retro footy goal umpires’ outfits and AFL highlights

American top rapper Jack Harlow has expressed his love for the AFL while touring Australia – admitting he can’t sleep due to a peak addiction, aided by an envy of the retro goal umpire outfit.

Harlow is on a short exhibition tour of Australia, which started in Perth on Wednesday 20th July and ends in Melbourne on 29th July.

Jack Harlow posted on Instagram Thursday morning writing ‘can’t sleep watching AFL highlights’ while obsessed with the traditional uniforms of the AFL goal umpire

The 24-year-old posted his recent obsession on social media on Thursday morning after wearing a Fremantle Dockers cap during his performance in WA.

Can’t sleep watching AFL highlights. That referee’s fit is insane,” he said on Instagram.

“So difficult,” he added, with emojis pointing fingers at the goal ref, decked out in white.

Goal umpire Chelsea Roffey dons the white kit in round nine of 2005, one of the last years to keep the sport completely white

Harlow has been captivated by iconic AFL moments such as Tony Lockett’s goal on death to place Sydney in the 1996 grand final, plus Peter Daicos’ insane banana goal out of the wrong pocket that defied geometry against West Coast in the qualifying final from 1990.

But more important to the pop star, who has twice topped the Billboard Hot 100, were the vintage uniforms of the AFL’s goalkeepers, which went extinct in 2006.

The all-white inspector-style style has been a great tradition of the game since its inception in 1897.

Harlow’s newfound awe of the AFL has been well received by clubs across Australia, most notably Fremantle.

Jack Harlow shakes his Fremantle Dockers hat during a performance in Perth on July 20

The Dockers tweeted the image of the US chart tycoon in his beloved purple bucket hat with the caption: ‘Jack know what’s up #foreverfreo’.

Harlow is scheduled to perform on Saturday at Byron Bay’s Splendor in the Grass music festival.

The main stage events were canceled on Friday due to wild weather that left festival-goers under water, but the organizer remains hopeful that the weekend’s headliners can perform as planned.

The Louisville native has been nominated for three Grammy awards throughout his short career and is currently working on his second album ‘Conceived’Come home the kids miss you‘including his hit’First class‘.

During Wednesday’s performance, Harlow said, “I don’t know much, but I know which team is better now,” teasing West Coast Eagles fans that barracks for their 17th-seeded side.

The next-generation rapper was booed by Eagles fans, going on to say, “I’ve heard one team is at the top and the other at the bottom… where are my Freo supporters now?”