Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to shooting at his friend on a Hollywood sidewalk 

Rapper A$AP Rocky – boyfriend of singing superstar Rihanna and father of her three-month-old son – pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles today to shooting a former boyfriend and music partner during an argument.

Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – is charged with two felonies involving a semi-automatic firearm and faces up to four years in prison for each charge if convicted.

At his trial today in downtown LA, the 33-year-old hip-hop artist appeared in a dark blue suit and tie, with his hair braided in rows of corn, and flanked by several dark-clad sitters.

When Judge Victoria Wilson asked Mayers how he wanted to plead today, his attorney, Sara Caplan, pleaded “not guilty” to both charges.

Rapper A$AP Rocky – boyfriend of singing superstar Rihanna and father of her three-month-old son – appeared in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday to plead not guilty

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, who is accused of two counts of assault with a firearm, is coming to his court in Los Angeles

Rap star ASAP Rocky arrives at a Los Angeles court on Wednesday wearing a suit after being charged with a firearms offense

When Judge Victoria Wilson asked Mayers how he would like to plead today, his attorney, Sara Caplan, filed a plea of ​​’not guilty’ on both charges.

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to shooting a friend during an argument. The shooting took place in November 2021, when his girlfriend, Rihanna, was four months pregnant

The judge continued Mayers’ $550,000 bail and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Nov. 2.

And she issued a protective order, meaning Mayers must not “attack or harass” his alleged victim — fellow rapper Terell Ephron — or contact him or come within 100 yards of him.

Judge Wilson also ruled that Mayers was not allowed to “own or possess” firearms and ordered him to surrender any weapons he already has.

The charges stem from an altercation in Hollywood on Nov. 6 between Mayers and Ephron — whose stage name is ASAP Relli and who, along with Rocky, was a member of the ASAP Mob rap group that started in Harlem in 2006.

Prosecutors say Mayers pointed the gun at Ephron during the altercation and then fired it twice at him, injuring his hand.

Ephron filed a civil lawsuit in LA this week against Mayers in which his attorneys say Mayers “pulled out a gun and purposely pointed it at (Ephron) and fired multiple shots.”

Rocky appears in court to enter a plea of ​​not guilty. The judge continued Mayers’ $550,000 bail and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for November 2.

Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – is charged with two felonies of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and faces up to four years in prison on each charge if convicted

Ephron’s attorneys Jamal Tooson (L) and Brian Hurwitz (R) attorneys at A$AP Relli speak to media outside the Los Angeles courthouse

Adding that Ephron “feared for his life,” the suit says Ephron was “hit by bullet projectile/fragments” causing him injuries that required medical attention.

Ephron claims the rapper shot him near Selma and Argyle Avenues in Hollywood after an argument.

Mayers is accused of approaching Ephron on the street around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 and shooting him three or four times with a pistol.

One of the bullets reportedly grazed the Ephron’s left hand, and he later sought medical treatment.

In court today, attorney Caplan asked that the protective injunction the judge issued against Mayers would be “mutual” — that Ephron should also be ordered not to attack or harass Rocky and stay 100 years away from him — because Mayers ‘also in danger’.

But Judge Wilson limited the warrant to Mayer alone, telling Caplan that if a case were subsequently brought against Ephron, “we can settle that.”

Mayers was arrested at LAX airport on April 20 as he got off a private plane from Barbados, where he was vacationing with then-pregnant Rihanna, 34.

The case is still under investigation by the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Unit.

A$AP Rocky exits courthouse after being arraigned in Los Angeles

Rapper A$AP Rocky, aka Rakim Mayers, leaves the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles after being arraigned on charges of assault with a firearm

Police held him for several hours on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, then released him on $550,000 bail and sent the case to the LA District Attorney to prosecute.

It wasn’t until Monday of this week – August 15 – that LA DA George Gascon decided the charges were serious enough to push for a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, which would only carry a maximum of one year in prison for each count. meant.

“Firing a gun in a public place is a serious crime that could have had tragic consequences not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascon said after announcing the indictment.

“My office has conducted a thorough investigation, not the evidence in this case, and determined that the addition of a special charge of firearms was justified.”