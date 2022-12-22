21 Savage served up some holiday cheer Wednesday at his Leading By Example Foundation’s fourth annual Grant-A-Wish event in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The rapper, 30 – who recently released a collaborative album with Drake – handed out gifts and snacks to 100 local parents and their children at the Wade Walker Family YMCA, according to TMZ.

At the event, Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell officially declared December 21 as “21 Savage Day.”

The day is in honor of the hitmaker’s community support, such as his own Bank account campaign which provides ‘financial literacy education to disadvantaged youth’.

In addition to free finance courses, the nonprofit organization also offers “scholarships, bank account access, and job placements for both teens and college students.”

The Leiden Door Example Foundation was established in 2018.

Last year, 21 Savage (born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) teamed up with financial technology company Chime to award 100 $1,000 scholarships to high school students who completed Bank Account at Home’s six-course online program.

Bank Account at Home is the virtual equivalent of the rapper’s Bank Account campaign, which was created months after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

The hitmaker rolled into the charity event in a distressed denim-on-denim look consisting of a jacket and trousers.

He pulled his outerwear over a plain white T-shirt and slipped his feet into a pair of white sneakers.

Before entering the gymnasium, 21 Savage posed for the Grant-A-Wish photo op.

He was accompanied by his mother Heather Carmillia Joseph, who was dressed in a bright red cardigan and stylish all-black ensemble.

21 Savage personally handed out gifts to a number of wide-eyed children wearing bright red Santa hats.

Although accompanied by some security guards, the Rich Flex hitmaker looked comfortable hanging out with other Atlanta residents.

He also drew several gifts, including football for a young boy.

The countless gifts, wrapped in colorful Christmas paper, were displayed on a long table and under a towering Christmas tree.

In addition to giving back to the community, 21 Savage also treated its fans to new music in October.

He released a collaborative album with rapper Drake on October 28, titled Her Loss.

Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Drake and 21 have collaborated on a number of songs in the past, including Knife Talk, Mr. Right Now and much more.

The title of their most recent collaboration was a nod to Drake’s Degrassi: The Next Generation character Jimmy Brooks.

