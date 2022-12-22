An alleged child molester who had been asleep for a year on the day of his arrest due to a bizarre medical syndrome has woken up in hospital and was immediately sent to prison.

Ahmad Ali, 28, was arrested in July 2021 at Fiumicino Airport near Rome, Italy, after the sexual assault on a minor.

The only time he spoke after his arrest was to immediately profess his innocence, but after that he stopped eating and drinking and soon fell asleep and unresponsive to noises or movements, and was fed through an IV.

The attacker was wheeled on a stretcher to a videoconferencing room in Rome’s Regina Coeli prison for each stage of his criminal trial, but he never woke up or answered a question.

Judges had ruled that Ali, who is originally from Pakistan, could appear in court despite his apparent unconscious state as they believed he was lying even as he was transported between prison and hospital.

Medical experts twice testified in court, claiming that the defendant underwent a “simulation attributable to Ganser syndrome,” a rare and little-understood condition often referred to as nonsense syndrome.

But he never woke up during his multiple hearings that his lawyer claimed he was not fit to attend.

Suddenly, on December 9, Ali woke up in the hospital after a year of sleep and was immediately sent to prison.

This has been told by his lawyer Donato Vertone Republic: ‘Ahmed woke up and it seems like a miracle to me.’

“Thanks to Cardarelli’s doctors in Naples. Don’t ask me how they did it, all I know is that yesterday he was still talking and walking, but twenty days ago, from the conditions I had seen him in, I thought he was going to die.’

Ali says he barely remembers his sleeping year, with a blank head from his arrest at Fiumicino airport and a few glimpses of his time at Rome’s Pertini Hospital before finally waking up in Naples with a needle in his arm and his groin.

Ganser syndrome, also known as “prison psychosis” because inmates are usually affected by it in order to gain clemency from judges and prosecutors, is a controversial condition whose legitimacy is questioned.

Sufferers seem to mimic physical or mental illnesses when it can benefit them, but then they may experience real symptoms.

The syndrome is a response to extreme stress and common symptoms include hallucinations, confusion, memory loss and paralysis.

Neuroscientists at University College London investigated Ali’s case after it was brought to their attention by the Italian justice organization Antigone.

Susanna Marietti, the group’s national coordinator, said: ‘I met young Ahmed last June 1 at the clinical center of Regina Coeli Prison, he had been asleep and in that condition for several months.

“I bent over his face, I yelled at him and he didn’t move the slightest bit, he was in a state of deep sleep.

“I spoke to the cellmate and he told me he never woke up, nor ever moved, neither during the day nor at night.”

UCL then advised a psychologist, psychiatrist and physiotherapist to work on Ali together for his motor rehabilitation, and he woke up shortly after.

Attorney Vertone said: ‘I know they will continue to study his case.

“Now I’m trying to get him back in touch with his family in Pakistan, because he hasn’t heard from them in over a year.”

The next hearing will now take place in January, where Ali will hopefully be able to address the court for the first time.