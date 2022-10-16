‘Rapist teacher’s love note to student, 16, he got pregnant’ revealed amid bid to find ‘predator’

A woman is suing a California school district for covering up her allegations of sexual abuse from a band teacher nearly 20 years ago and revealed this week that another school employee had helped the accused trick her into having an abortion.

In the lawsuit filed against Paramount High School and Unified School District, the victim, known only publicly as “Sandra,” accuses the school’s band director of pressuring her to go through with the abortion in order to cover up alleged crimes. committed by her assistant, who went missing for years after he faked his death.

“Although it’s been almost 20 years, the pain today is just as strong as the day it happened,” Sandra told ABC7.

She has not been able to lead a normal life for years because she regrets the abortion in May 2005, when she was only 16 years old. Sandra did not have permission from her parents at the time and did not even inform them about the procedure.

The teen then played the clarinet in the school band, which was led by assistant Steven Velasquez, of whom Sandra has several records, including a 2004 photo of her kissing him.

Sandra (pictured), a former student at Paramount High School in California, claims a 20-year-old music teacher got her pregnant when she was just 16 and then faked his death to get her to have an abortion

The alleged affair took place in 2004-05 at Paramount High School in the Los Angeles area

‘He made me believe he loved me’: a photo of Sandra (pictured) kissing her perpetrator, Steven Velasquez, in 2004

“He made me believe he loved me,” Sandra . said Meawww from her former teacher.

‘[…] When that needle went into my baby’s heart to stop the beating, a piece of my heart died that day that I will never get back,” she added. It is time for all those responsible to stand up and speak the truth. For in this life the only thing that will set you free is the truth.’

The photo also has a handwritten message written by Velasquez on the back that reads, “Baby, I love you, and I hope you’re still happy with me.”

The lawsuit lists Velasquez as Sandra’s culprit, as details reveal that the music teacher was 20 years old when his alleged affair with the teenage student began.

‘Darling I love you! And I hope you’re still happy to be with me’: A note written by Velasquez on the back of the photo before he left and would never be seen again

The victim also states that the suspect used his boss, the director of the band, as a confidant in the case.

The principal is believed to still be employed by Paramount High School and is believed to have played a role in pressuring Sandra into having an abortion and hiding it from her inner circle.

“He sent me to his sister-in-law at a clinic in South Gate,” Sandra . said Telemundo 52. Both the clinic and high school are located in the Greater Los Angeles area.

However, Sandra ended up with the termination in Long Beach, according to the Spanish-language outlet. She went on to reveal that the band’s director allegedly lied before the proceedings and told her that Velázquez had passed away.

‘[It filled him with] lies and deception to cover up and cover up the evidence of this sexual abuse,” Moisés Castillo, an investigator hired by the victim, told Telemundo 52.

The first time Sandra opened up about her story was in 2020 when California passed the AB-218 law, which extends the statute of limitations for individuals to file civil lawsuits for child sexual abuse against individuals and entities.

The Paramount School District has not yet publicly commented on the matter. DailyMail.com has reached out to Sandra’s high school for comment.

Sandra, who sat next to her attorney, Samuel Dordulian, explained that she only filed the lawsuit so that other potentially unheard voices who have experienced the same abuse at school could voice their opinion.

The victim said her main reason for filing the lawsuit is to prevent other students from going through a similar experience of abuse(s).

“We know she’s not the only victim, we know what’s more. We interviewed other people and found another victim,” Castillo added, referring to possibly more old-fashioned students who in this case were sexually abused by the same perpetrator – Velasquez.

Sandra is demanding unspecified monetary damages from the school district, as well as punitive damages from her perpetrator.

Her attorney, Samuel Dordulian, is also urging former bandmates and other former students at the school to provide information about Velasquez’s whereabouts or stories of alleged abuse by the music teacher.