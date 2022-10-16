Rapist Nicholas Faulkner arrested at Perth train station 11 years after attacks on same line

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest and arrested Faulkner at Glendalough station

After his release in 2019, he is said to have violated a prison sentence and a surveillance order

A serial rapist jailed for sexually assaulting three women at train stations has been overrun by police on the same line as he attacked his victims 11 years ago.

Nicholas Rodney Troy Faulkner was arrested Saturday night at Glendalough train station, just north of Perth’s CBD, after failing to appear in court on Tuesday.

Faulkner, 34, was released on parole in 2019 but was ordered to appear before the Mandurah Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being charged with five counts of violating a suspended sentence and two counts of violating a supervision order following the sentence.

Faulkner spent nine and a half years in prison for raping two women and assaulting another at train stations on the Joondalup Line – the same line as Glendalough station – in 2011.

Faulkner’s release in 2019 was controversial after he was not referred for dangerous sex offender status.

It was labeled a “monumental failure” of the system at the time and prompted the government to undertake a review, The Western Australian reported.

Tests on Faulkner showed that there was a good chance that the convicted rapist would also reoffend.

After his release in 2019, Faulkner is alleged to have violated five suspended prison terms between June and August of this year and two sentencing supervision.

Court documents claimed the breaches allegedly took place in Mandurah, where Faulkner lives.

An arrest warrant was issued for him when he failed to show up on Tuesday and a massive police search began.

Police Commissioner Col Blanch explained, just hours before Faulkner was caught, that detectives had narrowed their search and focused on the convicted sex offender.

Faulkner was arrested at Glendalough train station (pictured) after failing to appear in court

The convicted rapist is said to have violated five prison terms and twice complied with supervision orders in Mandurah between June and August.

“Subway detectives and regional detectives have been actively looking for him in recent days,” he said earlier this week.

Police believed that Faulkner did not pose a dangerous threat despite his previous crimes.

He was arrested just before 7 p.m. Saturday by officers at Glendalough train station.

Faulkner faces Perth Magistrates Court on Sunday.