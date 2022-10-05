‘Rapist’ California athletic coach ‘targeted poor boys who didn’t have food or rides to school’

A former California high school football player who accused a female athletic trainer of raping him in the early 2000s said she preyed on vulnerable students who were poor and in need of help.

“I think the fact that we were a bunch of poor kids, no one had the thought of protecting us outside of the football field,” a man identified only as John Doe 7042 told the Los Angeles Times, describing how he and the husband of her victims often needed trips home or money for food.

Doe 7042 is just one of six anonymous John Does suing Colton High’s Tiffany Gordon, who they say raped them while they played on the football team between 2000 and 2007.

Doe 7042 said the abuse was so blatant that Gordon’s father — then head football coach and athletic director Harold Strauss — even walked in on them while she raped him in the school locker room on Halloween in 2007.

Doe 7042 said Strauss asked her daughter why they were in the locker room with the lights off, and she replied that they ‘just shut up and left.’

The lawsuit alleges that other members of the football team, the players’ parents and school staff were aware of Gordon’s wrongdoing, while the school district failed to report or investigate claims made against them.

Gordon worked as an athletic trainer under her father before becoming the athletic director at Grand Terrace High School.

Former Colton High School track and field coach Tiffany Gordon (pictured) is accused of rape and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by six former football players

The players tell of several cases of rape and abuse between 2000 and 2007

Gordon worked under his father, who was the longtime football coach and athletic director at Colton High until his death in 2019

John Doe 7045 claims he told a coach about him and another student being abused and their plans to report it to the district. The coach’s wife then suggested that this would not work.

The lawsuit says the school district first became aware of allegations against Gordon between 2002 and 2006.

“Despite rampant rumors surrounding Gordon’s misconduct, (the school district) knowingly, willfully, knowingly, knowingly, negligently and/or recklessly allowed Gordon to continue abusing Colton High School varsity football players, including Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit states.

‘By doing so, the defendant created a pervasive and hostile environment that completely disregarded the rights and safety of minor athletes entrusted to (the district).’

The Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) said in a statement that “although the current administrative team members were not in leadership roles with the district 20 years ago, the district’s leadership team is extremely concerned about the allegations being made.”

“Our commitment is always to the safety and well-being of our students, families and staff, and we will work with local law enforcement to protect our community and extend our support to any victims in this case.”

The football players were able to report these allegations because of Assembly Bill 218, which took effect Jan. 1 to give alleged victims an extended statute of limitations for civil claims.

“This important law gives sexual abuse survivors an opportunity to be heard and a chance to heal,” said Brian Williams, the attorney representing the former athletes.

One of the players said they believe Gordon targeted certain players because they often demanded rides home from school or money for food

John Doe 7043 transferred to the school during his senior year in 2003. While on the football team, he says Gordon made advances on him, inviting him to a drive-in theater where she sexually abused him in the back seat of the car .

John Doe 7047 joined the team as a sophomore in 2000 and claims that Gordon first raped him when he was 16 and that she continued to do so throughout his high school career.

After joining the varsity football team in 2001, John Doe 7042 said he was sexually assaulted by Gordon while being treated for injuries he sustained while playing football.

His abuse continued to escalate throughout his time at the school, as he was then allegedly raped by Gordon in the school locker room, bathrooms, the school weight room and in a trailer.

While hearing rumors of Gordon’s sexual abuse as a freshman, John Doe 7044 says he confronted the athletic trainer, who then allegedly told him to send her nude photos of himself.

She sexually assaulted him the next day and continued until he broke off contact with her.

“They really could have stopped it at any time,” he told the LA Times.

‘Everybody knew from the time I walked into Colton High that it was a rumor, so at least they could have seen what this rumor was about. At no point did they step in to stop it.’

Pictured: The lawsuit filed by six former Colton High School football players against track and field coach Tiffany Gordon

Pictured: The players are accusing both Gordon and the Colton Joint Unified School District of various counts of negligence in addition to sexual assault and sexual harassment

Through the years of sexual abuse, players said Gordon’s actions were perceived as “normal and even praised” because of how the coaches responded to the rumors.

They added that the abuse has ‘significantly affected and shaped students’ perceptions of intimacy, relationships and responsibility at a young and impressionable age.

Gordon, who has been placed on administrative leave, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

The school district said it has made itself “fully available” to the Colton Police Department in its investigation.