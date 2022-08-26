Rapid eye movements are you looking around the dream world your brain creates, study reveals

Rapid eye movement (REM) during sleep has baffled scientists since it was first linked to dreams in 1953, but a new study is the first to show these movements when you look around the dream world created by your brain — and not random movements. as previously believed.

A team of researchers from the University of California, San Francisco looked at “head direction” cells in mouse brains, which are neurons that fire in the brain in relation to where the animal is going, and are also found in different regions. found in the human brain.

After comparing the sleeping mouse’s directional directions with its eye movements, the results showed that cells were precisely aligned during REM sleep, just like when the mouse is awake and moving.

This means that during sleep travel, human REMs shift their gaze similarly when awake.

This is the first proof that rapid eye movements during sleep are not random, but your way of looking around the dream world

The first dream recordings date back to 3100 BC. when the Babylonians etched and tried to interpret their dreams on tablets of stone.

Since then, people have worked for a long time to understand what dreams mean and how they form.

REM sleep – short for “rapid eye movement,” a hallmark of this condition – is one of the stages of sleep.

In this phase, brain wave patterns are similar to those during waking, in which dreams are experienced.

REMs were first defined by Eugene Aserinksy, who was a graduate student at the time and is credited with the first sleep research lab to discover the “fast, jerky, binocularly symmetrical movements.”

However, this idea was just a hypothesis, but the new study is the first to provide solid evidence supporting Aserinksy’s theory.

Massimo Scanziani, senior author of the study, said in a: pronunciation: ‘We have shown that these eye movements are not random. They are tuned to what happens in the virtual dream world of the mouse.

“This work gives us a glimpse into the ongoing cognitive processes in the sleeping brain while also solving a puzzle that has puzzled scientists for decades.”

Scanziani’s team found that the same parts of the brain — and there are many — coordinate during both dreaming and waking, confirming the idea that dreams are a way of integrating information gathered during the day.

How those brain regions work together to produce this generative ability is the mystery Scanziani wants to unravel next.

“It’s important to understand how the brain updates itself based on accumulated experiences,” he said.

“If we understand the mechanisms by which we can coordinate so many different parts of the brain during sleep, we gain insight into how those experiences become part of our individual models of what the world is and how it works.”