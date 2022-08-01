Rapid Antigen Tests: Companies hit back after Aussies were warned to throw out RATS

Rapid antigen test providers have hit back at claims that people should throw away their test kits because they were supposedly inaccurate in detecting new variants of Covid-19.

Dean Whiting, chief executive of Pathology Technology Australia, said there were “fears raised” that the tests were ineffective on Omicron subvariants and that the PTA “has not yet seen evidence that their performance has been affected”.

He said erroneous results often stemmed from users not following instructions properly, and widespread public awareness campaigns needed to be launched.

The Supreme Body for Rapid Antigen Testing Manufacturers and Suppliers has said there is no evidence that the RAT test was ineffective against new Omicron subvariants (file image)

“There is an education gap in Australia that was never filled after RATs became available (in November 2021). We haven’t seen that yet,” he said. ABC.

His comments follow warnings from the Australian Medical Association and the Royal Australian College of GPs that people should not rely solely on rapid antigen testing.

AMA Vice President Chris Moy said positive RAT results were largely reliable, but false negatives were a problem.

“A positive is a positive… (but) you hear about people doing four RATs or five RATs and eventually it becomes positive,” he said.

RACGP President Dr. Charlotte Hespe echoed the comments, saying that if someone has symptoms but returns a negative RAT test, they should still isolate and undergo a PCR test.

“We’ve always tried to get the message across that it doesn’t matter if you have a negative RAT, if you have symptoms you should stay out of the community until you don’t have them anymore.”

The Australian consumer medicine watchdog also cracked down earlier this month against suppliers who failed to provide updated evidence of the effectiveness of their tests on new Omicron subvariants.

One company, Hough Pharma, was fined massively for repeatedly failing to provide information to the TGA.

A Hough Pharma company has been fined $106,000 for allegedly failing to provide updated information to the TGA

The new sub-variants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 largely fueled a winter wave of Covid cases in Australia.

However, the most recent figures showed that the increase appeared to be slowing down.

The number of people in hospitals across Australia who have Covid was 4,986 – 10.5 percent lower on Monday than Tuesday’s peak.

The number of active cases across the country has fallen every day for the past week and is now eight percent below last Sunday’s high.

More than half of new cases are detected by RATs compared to the vast majority confirmed by PCR testing at the end of 2021 – when test centers were overrun with huge queues.

Mr Whiting said both public health tools were effective in their purpose and that comparing RATS and PCR tests was like ‘comparing a marathon runner to a sprinter’.

PCR or polymerase chain reaction tests are considered the gold standard with results that are incredibly accurate, but they require a lab and an experienced technician.

While rapid antigen tests are considered “accurate enough,” they are inexpensive, widely available, and can be performed at home.

The TGA made it clear this week that three of the four rapid antigen test brands withdrawn from the market since the beginning of the year had been done for “business reasons” and not an edict from the drug watchdog.

The removed tests are CovClear from Medi-Stats, NowCheck from Life Bioscience, and Covifind from Safe Interact, while Becton Dickinson’s BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection test was voluntarily removed.

Becton Dickenson claimed their tests were effective in detecting all strains of Covid, but did not want to incur the expense of additional clinical data on emerging variants to provide to the TGA.

But test supplier Hough Pharma earlier this month received eight infringement notices from the TGA worth $106,560 from the TGA for allegedly failing to provide information about the safety and performance of three Covid rapid antigen tests.

The TGA said other companies are also being investigated for “similar non-compliance.”

“Two entries in the ARTG (Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods), sponsored by different companies, have been suspended for the ARTG, one of which has now been canceled and the other remains suspended,” a health department spokesman said.

“The suspended entry is still under investigation by the TGA.”

“Another sponsor received a notice of infringement for failing to provide information and provide adequate customer support.”

‘Since January 2022, four Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have been removed from the ARTG.’

The TGA approves the use of RATs in Australia, with the medical watchdog website saying it requires a clinical specificity – an ability to accurately identify someone WITHOUT the disease – of 98 percent.

“The performance requirements of the TGA for COVID-19 self-tests are internationally aligned with the technical specifications published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission,” the TGA says on its website.

Four rapid antigen tests from the market after a review by the TGA (stock image)

“For rapid antigen testing, this includes a clinical sensitivity of at least 80% (for samples collected within 7 days of the onset of symptoms) and a clinical specificity of at least 98%.”

“Clinical sensitivity” refers to the ability of a test to identify someone WITH the disease.

The TGA rates RATs on its website as: acceptable sensitivity, a or clinical sensitivity greater than 80 percent; high sensitivity, more than 90 percent; and very high sensitivity, over 95 percent.

The removal of unreliable RAT tests from the market comes as nearly half of adult Australians have been found to have had Covid-19.

The Kirby Institute in Sydney says a 46.2 percent prevalence of the virus is nearly three times higher than the previous sero survey, which estimated that about 17 percent of the population was infected at the end of February.

“While we know that there are many viruses circulating in the community, we cannot rely solely on data testing to understand how many people are infected,” said Dr Dorothy Machalek of the institute.

“Some may experience only mild symptoms, or none at all, and they don’t always have a test to detect the virus.

‘A lot of use is also made of rapid antigen tests, which are not always reported.’

dr. Machalek said the serotests provide a more complete picture of how much COVID-19 there is because they measure antibodies to the virus, which are produced when the body’s immune system responds to an infection, and which remain for months afterward.