Raphael Varane says Manchester United stars DON’T think they are better without Cristiano Ronaldo

Raphael Varane says Manchester United’s players don’t think they would be better off without Cristiano Ronaldo, amid rumors of his potential transfer from Old Trafford.

The Portuguese legend was absent from United’s training tour of Thailand and Australia as he continues to look for an exit from the club this summer.

However, Varane has insisted that the five-time Balon d’Or winner is a vital part of the roster as he tries to fend off any interest from Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for an exit from Manchester United after just one season back

Raphael Varane has insisted ‘it’s very good to play with Ronaldo’ amid exit rumors

The 29-year-old said: ‘Of course we want to improve. Cristiano is a great competitor, he is a legend. It is clearly very good to play with him and he always helps the team.

“He’s a great player and we all want the best players on the team. We will try to improve next season.’

“We appreciate him as a player and as a person,” he said. “I think this debate was outside the locker room. We know its quality.

18 league goals for Ronaldo last year weren’t enough to secure Champions League football

“And we know he’s very famous, so we know a lot of people will talk about the team’s achievements and his achievements.”

Diego Simeone’s Atletico are the latest big club associated with the 37-year-old, but they may struggle to pay his wages.

Despite the 30% cut Ronaldo is willing to take, each side will likely still have to pay around £300,000 a week for his services.

Ronaldo scored an impressive 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for United last season, winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award along the way.

Varane and Ronaldo know each other well because they played together in Madrid for eight years

The Frenchman also spoke of fellow centre-back Harry Maguire, who was booed by fans in Melbourne during a friendly against Crystal Palace.

Varane said: ‘I think he is a very important player for us. He is the captain and he has many great qualities. Of course we support him and he is part of the team and very important to us.”

The Englishman played 66 minutes in their 3-1 win over rivals in the Premier League, as well as a 45-minute cameo in a 4-1 breakdown of Melbourne Victory as Ten Hag continues his impressive pre-season run.