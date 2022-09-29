Raphael Varane says Man United are determined to win key clashes against Man City and Liverpool

Raphael Varane issued a rallying cry to his Manchester United team-mates on Sunday ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

During his international service, the former Real Madrid defender explained that the passion of the fans during derby matches drives the team.

Transcribed in an interview by L’EquipeVarane stressed the importance of performing on big occasions for the club’s fan base.

Rafael Varane has said Manchester United want to ‘fight and win’ in their upcoming derby clash with Man City

And the former Real Madrid star insisted the club should try to win for their fans

“The rivalry mainly comes from the supporters, it’s important to them and we respect that. We want to make them happy so we want to fight and win against teams like [Manchester] City and Liverpool.

“You have to feel what the fans want from you and what they want. It’s very important.’ He added.

Varane has struggled to live up to the expectations of his considerable reputation since moving to Old Trafford last year, but the 29-year-old can count on his manager’s support at international level.

French boss Didier Deschamps backed Varane to demonstrate his true potential at Old Trafford

‘He hasn’t been at his best, but is his club at his best?’ French boss Didier Deschamps asked when asked about Varane’s club form.

“It’s not the happiest time. But apart from that, Raphael, he has such a story with us. He has also sufficiently demonstrated what he is capable of. [It is] it’s up to him to reverse the recent trend.’

United went into the international break looking like a transformed team after their stuttering start to the campaign in which they suffered defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

Erik ten Hag’s team has gone four games unbeaten since early defeats, with the Dutch manager taking victories over Liverpool and league-leader Arsenal.