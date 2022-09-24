Raphael Varane is ruining Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans with his Manchester United rejuvenation

England’s World Cup campaign in Qatar kicks off in less than two months and the pressure is mounting on Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions manager successfully guided England to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and a European Championship final in 2021, but that is not enough to satisfy the fans.

That’s why selection heading into this year’s tournament is more important than ever, with Manchester United defender Raphael Varane spoiling Southgate’s plans. The France international has rejuvenated his career at Old Trafford and is pushing Harry Maguire further out of the picture.

As a result, Maguire’s place in the England squad has come into question. Fans have called for the Manchester United captain to be dropped from Southgate’s side, while the England manager has said he is sticking with the central defender.

Maguire is now under pressure to perform for the national team. He has a lot to live up to after Varane knocked it out of the park against Austria on Thursday night.

Varane guided the French side to a 2-0 win in their UEFA Nations League clash, playing the full 90 minutes to address any fitness issues. He also shut out striker Marko Arnautovic.

The French media praised the defender’s performance. Former footballer Rio Mavuba even said: ‘Varane is the boss, big brother to this [France] squad and he is especially important in the absence of certain senior players.

‘It shows how important he is after a tough year. He was at Real Madrid for a long time and then there was this transfer to Manchester United and little problems. But we saw that even the big ones sometimes need time to adapt. He is now getting back to his best.’

Meanwhile, Maguire has played just 11 minutes of Premier League football since being dropped by Erik ten Hag following United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford on 13 August. To make matters worse, those 11 minutes of football were only given to him as a result of Lisandro Martinez’s injury against Arsenal.

Gareth Southgate – who said he would never pick an England squad “on reputation” after taking the job in 2016 – has said Maguire’s situation at United is far from ideal. However, he has chosen to back the defender despite his difficulties at club level.

The Three Lions boss said: ‘Obviously it’s not an ideal situation [with Maguire]. We’re only a couple of weeks into pre-season so physically if they’ve had a couple of 90 minutes that’s fine. Another seven to eight weeks it starts to get more complicated.

But he is an important player for us and it is important to back our best players. Whatever reputation I have, I put it on there. He is our most dominant air center defender.’

According to Southgate, Maguire has played a crucial role in England’s success over the years – claiming Maguire was instrumental in reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the 2021 European Championship final.

Southgate said: ‘Maguire and John [Stones] are incredible on the ball – how much pressure they have taken for the team in tournaments because we don’t always have that midfielder who can get on in the game. It means there is enormously more pressure on our centre-backs to use the ball well and those two are as good as anyone in the world of football at doing that.’

However, Maguire’s form for Manchester United would prove otherwise.

The 29-year-old was responsible for Brentford’s first goal in their 4-0 win over United. It came as a result of Maguire’s inability to find a pass down the right side of the pitch. This resulted in the ball going out for a throw-in – which started the attack from which Brentford scored.

Maguire was also responsible for Brighton’s second goal during their Premier League match on 7 August. He left his role as a right central defender and flocked to the left side of the pitch.

He tried to tackle the player standing directly in front of Martinez but failed and ultimately ruled himself and his United team-mate out of the contest. As a result, Brighton broke through and scored.

Not only has he struggled to assert dominance on the court, he has also struggled to assert it on the field. He failed to demonstrate the leadership skills he was once praised for. He could not rally United’s disjointed group of players last season and instead added to the question by calling up the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Therefore, Maguire’s ‘must play status’ at United has disappeared. He has completely fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag – who favors Martinez and Varane as his defensive pair.

Varane’s fitness was considered an issue last season after he sat out 17 games due to injury. However, the Dutch manager confirmed that Varane had been taking part in specialist training sessions ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign to increase his fitness.

Since then, the France international has represented Manchester United consistently without major fitness issues.

Ten Hag has not only praised Varane’s technical ability, but also his leadership qualities. Ten Hag told MUTV: ‘The reason (for another clean sheet) is that we were good in possession and we defended very well.

‘With Rapha Varane there as a leader, he puts everyone in the right position, he fits really well with Licha Martinez and also the two full-backs did their job really well.’

Such comments could be seen as threatening to Maguire – who was told he would not be selected for the Man United squad simply because of his status as the club’s captain.

Ten Hag has also referred to Varane as a ‘legend’ – praising his performances for United so far this season. The Dutch manager said: ‘Everyone knows how good he is. He is a legend to me. I’m really happy to play with him at the back, but all the players in the team are ready to play. Every player is doing well and working hard.’

Varane is also an experienced winner. He has been world champion four times with his former club, Real Madrid. He has also won on the international stage with France. That’s why United fans are excited about the impact he can have on their Premier League side.

Varane’s latest performance for France in their 2-0 win over Austria proved exactly why United fans should be excited about what’s to come from the defender, and why Maguire should be worried.

The 29-year-old captained France to their UEFA Nations League victory and successfully completed all 90 minutes of the match – with Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud finding the back of the net.

Varane also shut down striker Arnautovic – who was the only Austrian player to pose a real threat to France’s back line – and completed 100 per cent of his long balls.

The France captain also made four clearances, touched the ball 72 times, recorded a 92 per cent passing statistic and won all three of his aerial battles against Austria.

Hence the pressure is on Maguire – who did little to win over the critics during England’s 1-0 defeat in Italy on Friday night.