Raphael Varane hails Christian Eriksen’s early impact at Man United

Raphael Varane has hailed the impact Christian Eriksen has had since arriving at Manchester United in the summer.

The Danish midfielder has impressed since joining on a free transfer just over a year after his cardiac arrest while playing for his country at Euro 2020.

French defender Varane has also started the season strongly, forming an encouraging central defensive partnership with newcomer Lisandro Martinez.

Eriksen and Varane go head-to-head when Denmark host France in Copenhagen on Sunday evening in the UEFA Nations League.

Despite Eriksen scoring, Denmark lost 2-1 in Croatia on Thursday night, so they were relying on Austria taking points from the Croatians to reach the final next summer.

Varane said of his United team-mate: ‘He managed to integrate quickly into the squad, he has a lot of qualities.

‘We are very happy to see him at this level after what he has been through. He brings experience. Playing against Christian is a player that I appreciate.’

Eriksen was part of the Danish team that lost 2-1 to Croatia in the Nations League last week

France beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday to move off the bottom of Liga A1 but are yet to be safe from joining England in suffering relegation to Liga B.

Varane, 29, is also happy with his performances at club level so far this season, adding: ‘I had a full pre-season and I’m playing games. I feel better, it shows on the pitch.’

Varane came on for Martinez at half-time during United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat at Brentford in their second Premier League game and subsequently kept his place alongside the Argentine, with captain Harry Maguire on the bench.

Varane and Lisandro Martinez (chest bumping Diogo Dalot) have formed a strong pair.

Erik ten Hag’s side subsequently beat Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal to turn their fortunes around.

They face a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on October 2 when club football returns.