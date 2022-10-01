Rape survivor Jeni Haynes announces relationship three years after Richard John Haynes sentencing

A woman who was repeatedly raped and tortured by her evil father throughout her childhood – leading her to develop more than 2,500 personalities as a coping mechanism – has found love.

Three years ago, Dr Jeni Haynes rejoiced as she watched a judge sentence her father, Richard, to at least 33 years behind bars for abusing her between the ages of four and 11.

It was the end of a case described by a Sydney judge as one of the worst ever to come to court, with her father described as a ‘depraved monster’.

To cope with the trauma and the terrible memories, Dr. Haynes Dissociative Identity Disorder and thousands of personalities with names like Symphony, Muscles and Assassin.

Despite the long-lasting effects of the abuse, Dr. Haynes recently hit a number of milestones, including moving into her own home, publishing a memoir — and a new relationship that she made Facebook official this week.

“I’m so happy,” she captioned the post – which was inundated with dozens of messages from well-wishers.

Jeni Haynes celebrates outside court in 2019 after her father was sentenced to 45 years behind bars with a non-parole period of 33 years

‘Who is the lucky person? They are so blessed to be with you, Jeni with your big heart, intelligence and beauty!’ said a friend.

Another added: ‘You deserve all the love in the world!’

Dr. Haynes’ life has changed radically – for the better – since her father, once a seemingly ‘respectable’ member of society, was locked up.

But it was a difficult journey to get the case to court in the first place. Ms. Haynes’ separate personalities were to be allowed to testify against her father at trial.

They included a young boy, Little Ricky, a teenager named Muscles, and a four-year-old girl named Symphony

Dr. Haynes testified in Symphony’s persona for two hours before her father changed his plea to guilty and stopped the trial, admitting 25 charges.

It was a breakthrough moment for Mrs Haynes and her ‘changes’ – the term she uses for her different personalities.

‘Every single one of my changes, every person inside (reacted by saying) the war is over, we won. Stand down,’ she told 60 Minutes.

‘We are free! We are free, we are finally, finally free.’

Richard John Haynes is pictured with his daughter Jeni (right), who he sexually abused from the age of four to 11. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars

The House of Horror: The Normal Suburban Home in Sydney’s Western Suburbs Where Her Horrific Abuse Happened

As a result of his father’s abuse, Dr. Haynes now a permanent colostomy bag, which she has described as a ‘degrading, daily reminder’ of her father’s crimes.

She also has ongoing problems with her vision, hearing, dental care and mental health.

Earlier this month, Dr. Haynes the third anniversary of her father’s conviction.

‘Since this earth-shattering victory for people with MPD/DID (Multiple Personality Disorder/Dissociative Personality Disorder), the legal landscape has changed and justice is not just possible, it is happening.

‘I couldn’t be more proud. My efforts, although hard and heartbreaking at times, have made a real difference,’ she wrote.

‘For the last three years I have lived, and what a life I have now. I’m so happy.’

She also recently celebrated the launch of her memoir, The girl in the green dress.

Jeni Haynes (pictured as a little girl) recently published her memoir The Girl In The Green Dress – named after this photo

Ms Haynes as a little girl – with the personality known as Symphony. In her memoirs, Mrs Haynes said of her father (right): ‘This air of respectability around our family and my father hid the depravity of a man who should have protected me. Who would look at this man and think he was a monster? I knew he was.’

Jenni went to university and got a PhD in philosophy despite her abusive childhood

Jeni Haynes was inundated with messages of support after announcing she was in a relationship

JENI’S MULTIPLE PERSONALITIES: WHAT IS DISSOCIATIVE IDENTITY DISORDER? Dissociative identity disorder, formerly called multiple personality disorder, is usually a response to trauma as a way to help a person avoid bad memories. Dissociative identity disorder is characterized by the presence of two or more different personality identities. Each can have a unique name, personal history and characteristics. Creating multiple personalities was the only way Jenni could deal with her father’s abuse. Her five main ‘changes’ are listed below, as described in her book, The girl in the green dress. Symphony: Our core personality. The girl in the green dress. She was father’s original victim. She created us all to help keep Jennifer Margaret Linda safe from Dad. Eric: Symphony’s first altar, the architect of our inner landscape from the 1970s to the 2000s and coordinator. Little Ricky: He gave us our jobs after the first appearance. The rulebook: Constructs rules of engagement to guide us and keep us safe. The killer: It’s all in the name, folks.

Dr. Haynes also successfully sued her father and was awarded $840,000 in damages earlier this year.

‘She was an innocent child victimized by a depraved monster, her father, who unfortunately took advantage of his easy and regular access to her body, heart, mind and psyche to abuse and humiliate her,’ Judge Julia Lonergan wrote in her judgement.

‘The loss of joy in life and mental suffering caused to her by his disgusting behavior is enormous.

‘His bullying and manipulation of his daughter, a child at his mercy, was very damaging.’

If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636. Ms Haynes’ book is available now

Mrs Haynes celebrates getting justice, above