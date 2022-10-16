Ranvir Singh sweetly gushes over her boyfriend Louis Church as she brushes off their 18 year age gap

Ranvir Singh has revealed that she “found a bit of magic” meeting her relationship with boyfriend of two years Louis Church.

The pair began their romance during the 45-year-old journalist’s 2020 stint on Strictly Come Dancing, in which Louis, 27, worked as part of the production crew.

And despite their 18-year age difference, the star explained that it’s not something they talk about, saying that “age is no guarantee someone is great for you.”

‘I definitely found a bit of magic’: Ranvir Singh, 45, fondly gushed over her boyfriend Louis Church, 27, as she worked through their 18-year age difference (pictured with her son Tushaan, 10, in July)

The presenter keeps her personal life fairly under the radar, but confirmed the new romance last year after appearing on Strictly.

And talk about the romance in a rare interview with The sunIn Fabulous Magazine, she explained that the pair were so well-connected because of Covid-19 restrictions — meaning participants couldn’t socialize with people who weren’t on the Strictly team.

This meant that Louis, who was a production assistant on the show, often chats on set with Ranvir, who was working with Giovanni Pernice.

“In a funny way, when someone came to the door, it was like, ‘Oh, hi!’ And Louis was one of those people. He is a very calm person. And in the middle of it all, there was just a really beautiful energy,” she explained.

In love: The presenter keeps her personal life fairly under the radar, but confirmed the new romance last year after being on Strictly

First Meetings: The pair began their romance during the journalist’s 2020 stint on Strictly Come Dancing, during which Louis worked as part of the production crew (pictured with pro partner Giovanni Pernice)

Ranvir is the mother of 10-year-old son Tushaan, who she shares with her ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

And admitting that this took her time for the romance, the star described the bar as “being higher” for family life.

She continued: “Single parents stay single for a long time because it is too risky. You are very protective of your own relationship with your child.’

The couple made public appearances with Tushaan in July, when the trio attended Ascot’s King George Diamond Day together.

Despite an age difference of 18 years, the difference isn’t something Ranvir has talked about much in the past – he told the publication that the topic is “not something we joke about.”

“Age is no guarantee that someone is great for you. There are complete guitars that are exactly the same age as you,” she explained.

Adding that it’s a ‘complete joy’: ‘When I was 27, I was probably a lot more immature than Louis. There are things he is better at than me in terms of just being a good person. And I learn from him. So for me it’s a complete joy.’