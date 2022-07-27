Ranvir Singh shocks ITV viewers as she admits she doesn’t flush the toilet after having a wee

Ranvir Singh has confessed that she does not always flush the toilet in her house.

The ITV presenter made the shocking confession during a discussion on eco-friendly ways to reduce water consumption on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

Ranvir, who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show this week, was asked by GMB hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Ed Balls where she was about to flush after a pee.

While discussing how the UK could face a drought brought on by extreme weather events, Ranvir admitted that one of her house rules is not to flush number one during the day.

Ranvir – who shares 10-year-old son Tushaan with her ex Ranjeet Singh Dehal – said: ‘We’ve had a rule in our house that we don’t flush.

While Charlotte and Ed reacted in shock, she continued, “We don’t do that during the day. We just don’t do that.’

The breakfast host then recalled an embarrassing incident where a desperate delivery boy had to use her toilet, but she suddenly remembered that she hadn’t flushed.

She explained, “It was a little awkward because we had someone deliver furniture and they asked to sniff the bathroom.”

“I said, ‘Oh yeah, it’s just down there,’ but then I had to race past him like, ‘Wait! Wait! Hold on!” and I went and blushed.

“I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, we’re not flushing.'”

Prior to her unveiling, Charlotte and Ed discussed flushing with environmentalist Angela Jones, who revealed that flushing uses six to nine gallons of water.

Despite the benefits of conserving water, viewers reacted with shock to Ranvir’s house rule, with one tweet: “I’m sorry, but this ‘if it’s yellow, let it mellow’ talk is rank. Flush your damn toilets! #GMB’

Meanwhile, Ranvir made a rare appearance over the weekend with her boyfriend Louis Church and her son Tushaan.

The 44-year-old star beamed as she posed with her 10-year-old son and 26-year-old boyfriend on Ascot’s King George Diamond Day on Saturday.

Ranvir and Louis first met when he… worked as a production secretary on Strictly last year, competing with Giovanni Pernicea.

Confirming her new romance in December, the journalist gushed, “I’m really happy.”