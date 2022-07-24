Ranvir Singh, 44, poses for rare snap with boyfriend Louis Church, 26, and son Tushaan at Ascot  

Ranvir Singh attended Ascot’s King George Diamond Day on Saturday along with her friend Louis Church and her son Tushaan.

The Good Morning Britain star, 44, beamed a lot as she posed with her 10-year-old son and 26-year-old boyfriend for a very rare photo.

She looked the epitome of elegance in a white dress with a belt to tie her slim waist.

She added height to her body with a pair of matching white high heels and donned a wide-brimmed hat.

Ranvir wore her raven locks in loose waves and opted for a natural palette of makeup to showcase her natural beauty.

Louis looked smart in a blue three-piece suit with a matching tie and hid his eyes behind round sunglasses.

Ranvir and Louis first met when he… worked as a production secretary on Strictly last year, competing with Giovanni Pernicea.

Confirming her new romance in December, the journalist gushed, “I’m really happy.”

The pair reportedly attended Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard alongside Tushaan and Louis’s aunt’s wedding.

A source told The sun: ‘Ranvir and Louis have been in a relationship for a few months and are completely in love, she met his family and went with him to his aunt’s wedding last week. And it’s clear that Louis has taken on a real shine to Tushaan.

“They have kept their romance out of the spotlight, but when Ranvir was invited to attend the music event at O2, she wanted to join Louis and her son.

“They are both clearly madly in love and held hands most of the day. They have incredible chemistry. Ranvir beamed with happiness as she watched Louis and Tushaan together.’

The insider went on to say that Louis “looked very proud” as Ranvir posed for photos with fans and “seemed like a very happy family unit.”

In addition to Strictly, Louis has worked as a runner for Soccer Aid and First Dates Hotel.

Tushaan is Ranvir’s only child from her marriage to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, from whom she revealed she would be divorcing in 2020.

Last year, Ranvir spoke about the breakdown of her marriage. The former couple tied the knot in 2012 Wife and home magazine: ‘It’s hard work as a working single parent.

“I struggle with a lot of guilt with my son and not being there when he goes to school. We are very attached because it is just me and him.

“Sometimes I get tears in my eyes and I’m afraid he’s going to hate me when he grows up because I’ve never been there.”

Ranvir said her reason for not going into the details of her split was due to the need to protect their son.

But she admitted it’s important to her that her only child hears the truth from her, rather than gossip, and said she’s open to talking more about the split in the future.