Ranking The Horror Movie Sequels That Sent Their Monsters To Space

8. Dracula 3000

Okay, I admit I’m on this one. Dracula 3000 is not part of an established franchise like the Universal horrors. It’s a new story, written by Ivan Millborrow and director Darrell Roodt, that puts a vampire on a spaceship in the year 3000. Plus, it works like a reboot of sorts, with Caspar Van Dien as Captain Abraham Van Helsing, Alexandra Kamp as Mina Murray. and Langley Kirkwood as Dracula’s German non-union equivalent Count Orlok. However, the film won’t work without the audience bringing their knowledge of past Dracula stories.

That being said, Dracula 3000 doesn’t really work in any way. Roodt has a reputation for being a prolific South African director, but he can’t wring anything sensible out of this mediocre cast and cheap production design. Like so many of the bad entries on this list, Dracula 3000 relies on references to Aliens and fails to utilize its budget constraints to any effect. Perhaps worst of all, it’s incredibly boring, a movie that confuses bad actors staring in horror with real horror.

7. The Cloverfield Paradox

Aliens played an important role in the original clover field and its excellent sequel 10 Cloverfield Lane, but those were alien invasion movies, taking place on Earth. The direct-to-Netflix third film breaks the model by focusing on scientists at a research station. When the scientists use a particle accelerator, they open the door to a parallel universe, resulting in all kinds of strange phenomena.

Helped by the future Captain America: New World Order director Julius Onah, The Cloverfield Paradox has an impressive cast including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Daniel Brühl and Elizabeth Debicki. In fact, the film features some standout sequences, such as a person manifesting in the middle of a steel wall. Despite these properties, The Cloverfield Paradox remains a surprisingly inert film, one that recognizes the potential of a story set in space, but never fails to convey urgency. It’s worth pulling in background noise while you’re doing your laundry, but careful looking won’t be rewarded.

6. Bugs 4

Honestly, the most shocking part of critters 4 happens during the opening credits, when the words “Angela Bassett” appear on the screen. Just two years before her Oscar-nominated performance in What Does Love Have To Do With It?, plays Bassett Fran, pilot of a ship carrying Crit eggs from Earth. Unfortunately, Bassett doesn’t get much to do and so impresses much less than her co-stars, including Anders Hove as a gruff captain and Brad Dourif as an excitable but well-meaning scientist.

Unfortunately, maybe Dourif is the only thing worth seeing? critters 4. The Chiodo Brothers of the Critters’ designs remain great, but they’re still little dolls that don’t look very menacing when attacked. Previous entries in the series have addressed that problem by putting them in wacky scenarios, but this entry chooses to ignore the monsters for the most part. Instead, director Rupert Harvey relies on character development for longtime franchisees Charlie and Ug (Don Keith Opper and Terrence Mann, respectively). Even super fans should admit that none of… critters 4‘s charms come from the space setting.