RANKED: St. Louis, Missouri, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are rated as America’s most UNSAFE cities

Columbia, Maryland, has been ranked as the safest city in America, and St. Louis, Missouri, as the most dangerous, in a new survey that measures everything from the threat of wildfires to the number of uninsured drivers on the road.

The WalletHub study assessed 182 major cities on 42 security metrics — broadly including crime rates, natural disasters, Covid-19 vaccination rates, and economic indicators such as unemployment and homelessness.

The study is because public safety and law and order remain top concerns for voters in November’s midterm elections, and soft-on-crime policies and calls to punish police could hurt Democrats in some crime-ridden cities.

At the top of the list was Columbia, Maryland, a suburban area between Washington DC and Baltimore that is home to some 100,000 people and often scores well for quality of life, opportunity, and relatively low crime rates.

Police officers and others assist two people lying on the ground after being hit by a pickup truck during a Pride parade in Wilton Manors, near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The city is one of the least safe cities in America

People made homeless by wildfires sit in the parking lot of San Bernardino International Airport, California, which scored poorly on the safety index

High school suspect Nikolas Cruz’s first court appearance in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The city scores poorly on a safety index that includes mass shootings

Other top scorers included Nashua, New Hampshire, Laredo, Texas, Portland, Maine and Warwick, Rhode Island, according to researchers at WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The worst ranked city, St. Louis, Missouri is famous for The Gateway Arch. While the city of some 300,000 is livable and vibrant on some scales, it also suffers from relatively high rates of violent crime, racial tension and other misery.

Other low scorers were Fort Lauderdale, Florida, San Bernardino, California, Detroit, Michigan and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Threats to security in the US come in many forms, from the continued presence of the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents,” the researchers said in a statement.

“Some cities are just better at protecting their residents from harm.”

Researchers used data from various federal government agencies, think tanks and media.

In another recent survey, Alaska, New Mexico and Tennessee had the highest rates of murder, rape and other violent crimes, while Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont had the lowest rates.

Alaska topped the list with 837.8 violent crimes committed per 100,000 people, according to a 2020 breakdown of FBI data on murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and assault rates in the U.S.

It was followed by New Mexico, with 778.2 violent crimes per 100,000 people, then Tennessee, with 672.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people — all well above the national average of 398.5 crimes for every 100,000 people.

At the other end of the spectrum were three northern states: Maine, with only 108.6 violent crimes per 100,000 people, followed by New Hampshire (146.4 violent crimes per 100,000 people) and Vermont (173.4 violent crimes per 100,000 people).

The list was compiled by Texas-based firm Vela Law.

A spokesperson for the law firm said in a statement that there is “a significant difference in recorded violent crimes between the states at the top and bottom of this list.”