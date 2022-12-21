Rangers work after dark to rescue hiker in North Elba

NORTH ELBA, NY (NEWS10) — A recent call for help in the Algonquin Peak area of ​​the Adirondacks had rangers working in the dark. High winds and associated safety issues made the rescue an hours-long affair.

Ray Brook Dispatch called for help from Forest Ranger on Tuesday afternoon, December 13, reporting a call from a hiker trapped under the intersection between Wright and Algonquin with a possible broken ankle. A total of 13 rangers and other DEC personnel responded after high winds prevented New York State Police from arriving by helicopter.

Rangers were able to reach the 12-year-old Saratoga Springs resident at 6:45 p.m. after receiving a call at 2:25 p.m. During those hours, the walker had been experiencing symptoms of hypothermia. Upon arrival, park rangers administered first aid to treat the hiker’s ankle and hypothermia, working with flashlights and headlamps as darkness fell.

After an hour and a half of treatment, rangers could begin transporting the hiker down the mountain. Rangers used a backpack waste system, a piece of equipment resembling a stretcher with a large wheel centered underneath. The rangers navigated steep, icy slopes. In some parts of the Adirondacks, December 13 saw a high of 30 degrees, and lows in the single digits, creating hazards that were only magnified by limited visibility.

At 9:37 p.m., rangers arrived with the hiker at Adirondack Loj, a branch of the Adirondack Mountain Club in Lake Placid. The rangers were met by a Lake Placid ambulance, which took the hiker to a hospital for treatment.

Winter hiking brings its own list of hazards, from icy conditions to earlier nightfall. Recommended winter clothing includes traction devices on hiking boots, as well as goggles, face masks, warm socks and gloves, and an understanding of one’s fitness ability, as walking through snow can be more tiring than just walking.