Rangers will NOT be subject to UEFA disciplinary hearings after playing the national anthem at Ibrox

Rangers will NOT be subject to UEFA disciplinary hearings after playing the national anthem at Ibrox ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League match with Napoli

Rangers will not be subject to disciplinary hearings from UEFA after playing the national anthem before their Champions League game at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Manchester City, Chelsea and Rangers begged UEFA to play God Save The King at their home games.

Despite the country in mourning, the governing body refused “on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities in all UK venues to show respect”.

Nevertheless, the Scottish club defied the decision as the national anthem was played through speakers at Ibrox before kick-off against Napoli.

More to follow.

