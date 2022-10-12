Rangers v Liverpool LIVE: Salah close to record as Klopp faces injury crisis

Rangers welcome Liverpool to Ibrox tonight in an all-British Champions League blockbuster.

The Reds came out 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture last week thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Salah has now scored 35 goals in the Champions League and is only one behind Didier Drogba and Sergio Aguero for the most goals scored in the competition for a Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is expected to join a long list of injuries for Jurgen Klopp’s side, leaving the Gers optimistic about taking their first points of the group stage.

Rangers v Liverpool: how to follow?

This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday 12 October.

The match in Ibrox starts at 8 p.m.

Rangers vs Liverpool: Team News

Rangers are likely to remain without the injured Tom Lawrence and John Souttar.

Top scorer Antonio Colak leads the charge at Ibrox, while Alfredo Morelos is still looking for a return to full fitness.

Liverpool’s injury list continues to grow after the loss to Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz on Sunday.

Centre-back Joel Matip has also suffered a calf problem and may be out for two to three weeks.

They will be sidelined alongside Andy Robertson, Arthur, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

Rangers vs Liverpool: What has been said?

Liverpool manager Klopp blamed the injuries on Alexander-Arnold, who is out for two weeks, and Diaz, who has now been ruled out until after the World Cup.

He said: “Lucho [Diaz] we had to switch before half time [on Sunday]something with the knee. Not good.

“He will have a scan and we will know more, I have no idea of ​​the magnitude.

“Trent is also bad with the ankle.

“[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, left when he could have played. He was in too much pain, it started to swell right away, so we’ll have to see.”

Rangers vs Liverpool: Match Facts

Only Mohamed Salah (10) has had more shots for Liverpool this season than Darwin Núñez (9) in the UEFA Champions League, although the Uruguayan hasn’t left the job for the Reds in the competition yet.

Of the 45 teams that have played at least 50 matches in the UEFA Champions League, only Anderlecht (16.7%) has a lower win percentage than Rangers (18.5% – 12 wins in 65 matches).

Liverpool alone have failed to score in any of their last 20 UEFA Champions League group stage matches, scoring in each of their last 11 since a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta in November 2020.

Three of Liverpool’s five UEFA Champions League goals this season have come from fixed situations (1x corner, 1x direct free kick, 1x penalty), with both goals against Rangers coming through this method.

Liverpool were defeated by Napoli in their previous UEFA Champions League away game (1-4), while the last time they lost consecutive away games in the competition was in September 2019 (0-3 v Barcelona and 0-2 v Napoli).

Rangers have lost six of their last eight home games in the UEFA Champions League (W1 D1), including a 0-3 defeat to Napoli in their only one this season so far. Furthermore, the Gers have scored just four goals in their last nine home games in the competition, and never more than once in a game during this period.

Rangers have scored just seven goals in their last 16 UEFA Champions League games, and never more than once in a game in that series. They have failed to score in each of their three games this season, but have never gone four without a goal in the league.

Liverpool have won three of their seven away games against Scottish teams in all competitions (D2 L2). However, they have never won such games in a row, beating Hearts 1-0 on their last visit in August 2012.

Rangers are winless (D1 L4) and have failed in their last five European encounters with England teams, losing 2-0 last week in their first-ever encounter with Liverpool.