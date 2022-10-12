Rangers v Liverpool: Get Nunez and Tavernier to have 1+ shot on target at 4/1!

Rangers take on Liverpool tonight in an all-British Champions League affair, with both sides needing a win.

getty Rangers are pointless so far, but a Liverpool win would be a big step towards the knockout stage.

Liverpool striker Nunez has made just three starts since signing £68million from Benfica this summer, but already has three goals to his name for the Reds, including one against Arsenal last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rangers captain Tavernier has four goals and four assists to his name from right-back this season, scoring his most recent goal against St Mirren in the 4-0 win last weekend.

The home side have struggled in the Champions League this season, losing all three games so far and are currently the only team without a goal in the league.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad will defend themselves in front of the home crowd, with their home form being an essential part of their run to last season’s Europa League final.

The Gers have won their last three league games, including back-to-back 4-0 wins, putting them just two points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, with seven wins from nine games.

Liverpool are struggling in the league this season with just two wins to their name, with last season’s Premier League and Champions League runners in 10th place.

Jürgen Klopp’s team lost 3-2 to league-leader Arsenal last weekend, but did slightly better in European competition this season.

The Reds have recovered from Napoli’s 4-1 defeat on opening night to beat Ajax and Rangers in their two games since then, and are second in the group knowing a win would put them in a strong position to continue. advance to the knockout stage.

Last week’s 2-0 win for Liverpool marked the first time the two teams have met in a competitive match.

