Rangers v Liverpool: Colak and Nunez to score, Lundstram to be carded at 20/1!

Liverpool make the trip to Glasgow tonight to face Rangers at Ibrox in a Champions League match that will affect both teams.

Rangers host Liverpool at Ibrox in the Champions League tomorrow night.

New Rangers signing Colak has gotten off to a good start for the Scottish side since his summer move from PAOK, scoring 13 goals in his 16 appearances for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad, including braces in each of his last three league games.

Central midfielder Lundstram has received bookings in each of his last two Champions League games, meaning he is one yellow card away from a one-game suspension.

Darwin Nunez, the new £68m striker, has only started five games this season but has managed to score three goals for his new club, including one against league leaders Arsenal last week.

Tomorrow’s hosts are currently futile in their first Champions League group stage campaign since 2010, having lost all three games and becoming the only team in the league to score a goal.

Liverpool have made a good recovery from their 4-1 opening day defeat to Napoli and won the next two games, including a 2-0 against Rangers at Anfield last week.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is currently second in the group, three points behind Napoli and three points ahead of Ajax.

The Reds have won just two of their eight league games this season and are now tenth in the Premier League after their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Rangers have had a slightly better season at home, just two points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, and prepared for tomorrow’s clash by beating third-seeded St Mirren 4-0 on Saturday.

Last week’s 2-0 win for Liverpool was the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides.

