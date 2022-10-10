Rangers v Liverpool Build-A-Bet: Liverpool to win, Nunez to score, 2.5+ goals

Rangers host Liverpool in the massive Champions League clash on Wednesday night as the knockouts loom.

Sky Bet now has a Build-A-Bet feature that can be used on the Champions League matches where you can select two or more bets for bigger odds.

Advertisement function. 18+. Please gamble responsibly

You can create your own combination to make your own unique bet on Sky Bet . build

Build-A-Bet tip: Liverpool win, more than 2.5 goals, Darwin Nunez scores at 7/4 add to your bet slip HERE.

It was a solid 2-0 win for Liverpool last time against Rangers and it will certainly be more difficult this time if it’s not at home in the reverse game.

Darwin Nunez had a total of six shots last week and was eager to get on the scoresheet but had to wait until the first half in the Arsenal clash to score.

He should have the same hopes this time around and lead the way in Liverpool’s attack to keep his score up to scratch.

USE THE SKY BET BUILDING BET HERE

Claiming Sky Bet Football Offer:

Sign up with Sky Bet Place your first single bet on £10 or more. You will receive 3 x £10 wagering tokens with no expiry date

HEAVEN BET – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets*

Prices Predict six correct scores to win £1 million with bet365’s new 6 Score Challenge

edge Premier League layoff race: Jurgen Klopp chance dwindled after Arsenal loss

watch Horses to watch and follow for the 2022-23 show jumping season as Cheltenham Festival looms

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

BET BONUS Free bets and offers from Bet365, Betfred, SkyBet and more

Grand prize Arsenal v Liverpool: Jesus card, Nunez scores Arsenal to win 40/1 on Sky Bet







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk is banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

* NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY ODDS OF 1/1 OR HIGHER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BETS NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS ONLY TAKE ON FOOTBALL. FREE BETS ARE NOT COLLECTABLE. NO EXPIRY OF THE FREE BET. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&C APPLY.