Rangers v Liverpool boost: Darwin Nunez to score a header now 10/1 on Sky Bet

Rangers host Liverpool in their second Champions League clash of the group stage on Wednesday night.

Sky Bet have raised Darwin Nunez's chances of scoring a header against the Scottish side to a massive 10/1 from 7/1.

The Ibrox will be under the spotlight tonight as they welcome Liverpool to a huge European match

Nunez scores a header with boost to 10/1.

Nunez was eager to score against Rangers last week and although he couldn’t find the back of the net, it was Alan McGregor who came to the rescue more often.

The Uruguayan forward had six shots, four on target and they all came from the penalty area and if he’s in the same mood tonight he might be hard to stop.

The Reds often pushed forward on purpose and with chances created left and right, 19 in all gave the Premier League side a convincing win that could have ended in a much bigger one.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad also got crosses at an alarming pace – Konstantinos Tsimikas only delivered 12 and can give the Reds more chances this time, with Nunez likely to get at least one chance at the end of it.

