Rangers DEFY ban from UEFA not to play the national anthem

Rangers defied the UEFA ban for British teams to play the national anthem before Champions League matches tonight, while the Scottish side played ‘God Save the King’ over loudspeakers at Ibrox.

During the day, the realization grew that Rangers and Chelsea, who saw supporters cheering a fan group to ‘sing out’ the national anthem before their match against Red Bull Salzburg, would both ignore the pronunciation of UEFA’s national anthem.

With no visiting Napoli fans in tow due to the police shortage, the Rangers-only audience immaculately observed a minute’s silence before the national anthem was played through the PA system.

At Chelsea, there were plenty of tributes to the Queen and an improvised version of the British national anthem sung by supporters before kick-off, despite being advised not to.

Sports post has exclusively revealed this week that UEFA has turned down requests from British clubs to play the national anthem before European matches on Wednesday night after the Queen’s death.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Rangers all argued for a license to play God Save the King ahead of their home games.

UEFA declined “on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities at all British venues to show respect.”

The governing body of European football has chosen not to play the Champions League anthem before kick-off and on request, black armbands were worn by teams and staff, but the anthem was not allowed.

Chelsea fans put up a tribute to the Queen before singing the national anthem before the match ahead of their draw against Red Bull Salzburg

The UK is still in mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday

Thousands of Rangers fans arrived armed with flags in tribute to the Queen, while Union Jack flags adorned the rim of the stadium ahead of the Rangers’ Champions League homecoming.

Chelsea fans produced their own banner tribute on their Shed End that read: ‘RIP YOUR MAJESTY’ before chanting a version of the national anthem as players emerged from the tunnel.

On Wednesday morning, a Chelsea fan group urged supporters to ‘sing’ the national anthem that evening, in defiance of UEFA’s general ban.

An image posted on Twitter showed some supporters lining up for the game at Stamford Bridge with Union Jack flags.

The image shows one end of the ground decked out with Union Jack flags, and in the accompanying post it encourages fans who come to the game to do the same.

It says ‘Preparing for tomorrow. Bring your Union Jack flags tomorrow if you have them. RIP Your Majesty’.

That tweet is quickly followed by a plea to fans to ‘sound’ the national anthem after the minute of silence in tribute to the Queen, defying UEFA’s ban on playing God Save The King.

By contrast, Celtic fans unveiled an offensive banner reading ‘f*** the crown’ during their Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

BT Sport had to apologize after they tightened an insulting banner about the Queen’s death on Wednesday.

However, after a pre-match meeting between Celtic, Shakhtar and UEFA, it was decided that there would be no minute’s silence before kick-off.

Players from both teams did wear black armbands in memory of Her Majesty.

God Save The King was first sung for Saturday’s third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval and will be used at Premier League matches this weekend as part of the tribute to The Queen’s passing.

Last week, just an hour after the Queen’s death was announced, there were similarly touching scenes at other matches.

Thousands of West Ham fans started an emotional rendition of ‘God Save the Queen’.