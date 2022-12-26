Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended 1 game for striking

NEW YORK (AP) — Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game for trading punches following Los Angeles’ 51-14 win over Denver on Sunday.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions Monday for violations of the rules of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness, specifically those that prohibit “striking, swinging, or hitting the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s)”. , arm(s), elbow(s) or hand(s).”

Gregory will miss the Broncos’ game in Kansas City on Sunday and Aboushi will miss the Rams’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In letters to the players, Runyan wrote: “While walking towards a group of teammates, coaches and the media, they both stopped and hit their heads and/or necks. His aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Gregory, who threw the first punch, refused to discuss it after the game, except to say, “Everyone wants to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did.”

Gregory also lost his cool during the game, throwing away his helmet after the Broncos fell behind by three touchdowns in the second quarter, and then hitting quarterback Baker Mayfield on the head in the fourth quarter.

Gregory and Aboushi exchanged words during post-game handshakes between the teams and Gregory threw a punch at Aboushi’s helmet. Aboushi reciprocated before his companions separated them.

Both will be eligible to return to their active roster on January 2. Under the collective agreement, they can also appeal their suspensions.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams and Aboushi will appeal the suspension. Aboushi has started four games and played extensively in two others since he signed with Los Angeles in September. The nine-year NFL veteran played all but one snap against the Broncos, adding veteran stability to a line that has been decimated by injuries.

Gregory has been suspended multiple times by the NFL, including 14 games in 2016 for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy and the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons for multiple violations. Other suspensions include two games in 2018 and six in 2020.

