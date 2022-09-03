Randi Weingarten admits teachers are social justice warriors as she attacks Republicans

The president of the American Federation of Teachers said politicians have turned teachers into “social justice warriors” who “cannot teach” certain books.

Union boss Randi Weingarten appeared to be taking a swipe at Republican politicians when she said the teacher’s hands are tied because they aren’t allowed to discuss certain issues or teach certain books.

During her diatribe, Weingarten specifically mentioned that she could not teach Anne Frank’s diary. A school district in Republican-led Texas recently banned an illustrated edition of the famous diary often taught to high school students.

Speaking at a back-to-school town hall alongside celebrities such as Education Minister Miguel Cardona, Weingarten, 64, said politicians have turned teachers into “social justice warriors.”

“Very few teachers thought they would teach as social justice warriors.”

She also stated that she believes that teachers are burned out because they need to be “mask police” and control what they can teach.

She continued: ‘That caused some of the burnout. And those are not parents. Those are politicians. Parents simply want the best for their children. And the teachers too.’

Randi Weingarten made her comments during a virtual town hall meeting with other prominent education officials

The policies of AFT president Randi Weingarten are at the root of things like Critical Race Theory, outdated mask mandates and have led to teachers quitting en masse, her critics argue.

Weingarten had been asked how she could address the teacher shortage in America when she made her comments.

She previously said it is important that teachers feel “respected” in their role.

She continued: ‘It has not been easy, not only in the past two years, but also because of the inequality, the injustice, the lack of opportunity, the lack of a level playing field. And teachers are essentially the first responders to all of this, and what they’re asking is that they’re asking for respect.”

Weingarten concluded by saying, “People would want to be teachers if they knew they would be respected.”

In August, Politics reported that the US was facing a shortage of about 300,000 teachers.

The website blames the shortage of uncompetitive salaries, unsafe working conditions and lack of job security.

Speak with the Washington Post Speaking about the shortage, Dom Domenech, the director of the School Superintendents Association, said: “I’ve never seen it this bad. Right now, it’s number one on the list of school district issues.”

Domenech also said, “Necessity is the mother of invention, and heavily burdened districts will have to come up with solutions.”

Overseen by Weingarten, the AFT has opposed the reopening of schools after Covid-19, gone against CDC guidelines by imposing mask mandates on school districts and promoted a progressive agenda that embraces the principles of Critical Race Theory, allowing classrooms front lines are turning into an increasingly divisive political and cultural war.

Weingarten, 64, earns eight times the average teacher’s salary in her role as head of the second-largest teachers’ union

Randi Weingarten often hangs out with Democratic politicians. Then-Senator Kamala Harris appeared with her at AFT’s 2019 conference

Weingarten was with then-candidate Joe Biden at a Houston town hall as part of his presidential election campaign.

Weingarten campaigned for progressive candidate Elizabeth Warren in 2019 as the Massachusetts senator competed for the Democratic presidential nomination

Tiffany Justice, founder of Moms for Liberty, a nonprofit focused on “organizing, educating, and empowering parents,” told DailyMail.com this week, saying of Weingarten, “She’s an arsonist pretending to be a firefighter.”

Since Weingarten assumed leadership in 2008, the power of the union coffers has been almost completely harnessed and used in the interests of Democrats.

In 2008, the union spent $2.6 million on campaign contributions, 10 percent of which went to Republicans.

This year so far, the AFT has contributed $11,338,132 to candidates, parties and Super PACS and all but $75 of those funds have gone to the Democrats and another $350,000 spent on lobbying.

In 2016, Weingarten became the first union boss to back Hillary Clinton. The move was labeled “an affront to union democracy,” with more than 5,000 members signing a petition calling for that approval to be revoked. Still, the AFT president held out.

Weingarten is also under fire for the union’s support of the Democracy Alliance, a group of wealthy Democratic donors that has been criticized for the opacity of its operations.

Weingarten was first associated with the group that in 2014 had to deny that its work covertly funding left-wing groups amounts to advocacy for “dark money.”

At the time, it was revealed that both she and her assistant had become DA “partners” at a cost of $30,000 each, while the union contributed $200,000.

Weingarten and her wife Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum went to the opening of Broadway okay Indecent in 2017

In April, Weingarten, whose union represents 1.7 million teachers and has garnered controversy over school closures during the pandemic and supporting classes based on Critical Race Theory, spoke out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits to educate children in kindergarten through third grade about transgender issues.

‘This is propaganda. This is misinformation,” Weingarten said during an interview on the Rick Smith podcast. “This is the way wars start. This is the way hate begins.’

Weingarten said parents, educators and politicians should come together to help students recover from the effects the pandemic has had on schools.

“Instead of just doing that, these right-wing ideologues are just trying to create fear and anxiety and anger, by taking advantage of this fear that parents have,” Weingarten told Smith.

“They use politics and create intense, harmful, cruel and long-term political consequences.”

Weingarten said the bill would effectively put LGBTQ children “back in the closet” and teach children that transgender topics are taboo.