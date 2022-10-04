Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner FLATTENS intruder with huge hit during clash against San Francisco 49ers

<!–

Linebacker Bobby Wagner took a huge hit on a fan who had invaded the field during LA Rams’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier in the game, the Rams defense hadn’t come close to hitting Deebo Samuel, but Wagner was on hand to tackle the intruder to the ground.

The match was temporarily interrupted when the spectator ran onto the field with a red flare as the guard chased him.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (right) took a huge hit on a fan who had invaded the field

Teammate Takkarist McKinley (left) also tried to knock down the spectator during the match

Security personnel struggled to keep up with the intruder, and Wagner and teammate Takkarist McKinley decided to take matters into their own hands.

The pair had stood on the sidelines as they watched the great spectator escape unfold. As he passed them, the Rams players shot out in an attempt to take him down.

McKinley approached the fan from behind, just as security finally caught up with him. He and the staff both made moves to catch the spectator, but Wagner beat them.

The spectator had evaded the security personnel (left) and entered the field with a red torch

The veteran delivered a massive blow to the intruder, causing him to fall to the ground. Wagner then calmly rose and walked away from the stage.

The clip was not shown on main ESPN coverage, but it did appear on Manningcast and both Peyton and Eli Manning enjoyed the action.

Peyton said, “That’s what we’re talking about. Wagner, a veteran. All right, get him down, now get out and let these guys take over.’

The incident came with 0:41 remaining in the second quarter as the Rams trailed the 49ers 6-14.