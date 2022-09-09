Rams and Bills fans do battle in the streets of LA after Buffalo’s 31-10 win

<!–

The Buffalo Bills may have beaten the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in Thursday’s NFL opener, but the streets around SoFi Stadium were significantly more competitive.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho posted a video to Twitter of Rams and Bills fans exchanging punches after the game.

The skirmish took place in the middle of a busy intersection in LA until local police got the situation under control.

The Bills fan immediately began to kick back after landing on the right side when another Rams fan, this one with Cam Akers’ No. 23, started chasing him. (Akers wears No. 3 now, but wore No. 23 last season)

The scene unfolded as a Bills fan in a Stefon Diggs jersey threw a right hook at an approaching Rams fan, wearing a Cooper Kupp t-shirt

Meanwhile, a police officer who appeared to be on traffic duty got involved by wrapping his arms around the Rams fan in the Akers jersey.

‘They do too much’, a voice sounds in the background, probably Acho’s. “They do too much.”

Ex-NFL stars Emmanuel Acho (right) and LeSean McCoy (left) heard laughing at the fight

In the end, the Bills fan in the Diggs jersey landed a few more punches on the second Rams supporter, but seemed to do little damage and kept kicking back.

No one appeared to have been injured during the altercation, although the Rams fan in the Kupp shirt did get knocked down at one point.

At that point, a group of observers had gathered, including former Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

“They can’t fight,” announced McCoy, who has been out of the NFL since 2020.

It is not clear whether any arrests have been made.