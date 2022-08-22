Ramona Singer, 65, shows off fit physique and toned legs in vibrant pink outfit in The Hamptons

Ramona Singer seemed to be having the time of her life as she spent a day in the sun in The Hamptons on Saturday.

The Real Housewives Of New York City star, 65, donned a vibrant pink and blue ensemble for her eventful outing.

The TV personality played a total of 13 seasons of The Real Housewives and is the only person to have done so in the entire franchise.

Fun in the sun! Ramona Singer, 65, showed off her fit physique when she spent a day at The Hamptons partying earlier on Saturday

The businesswoman showed off her summer fit body in a hot pink strapless bodysuit with a large floral embellishment on the front.

She wore a vibrant blue wrap skirt for an extra pop of color for her party look for today.

The reality TV star uploaded a post to her Instagram where she posed with entrepreneur and media influencer, Julie Macklowe.

Ramona wrote a short caption to her snap, typing that she was having a ‘Barbie & Ken Party!!’ attended. She added a pink bow emoji at the end.

Party time: The TV personality seemed to be in a good mood when she attended the ‘Barbie & Ken’ party at The Hamptons with girlfriend, Julie Macklowe

Beautiful: The businesswoman and author smiled as she posed for some photos at the summer event

The author slipped into a pair of stylish wedges with white straps for a finishing touch to her ensemble.

Ramona accessorized her look with pink heart-shaped sunglasses that matched the color scheme of her outfit.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the star discussed the importance of always wearing fashionable shades in the big apple. “Wearing sunglasses in NYC is very important wherever you go.”

The mother of one carried a small pink handbag to hold just a few essentials. She added a butterfly necklace along with a pair of small earrings.

A gold watch was worn on her wrist to help her keep time during the adventurous day.

Theme: Ramona wore a colorful outfit to stay with the theme of The Hamptons get together

Friends: The TV star posed with Jason Squatriglia, a luxury travel consultant, at the party

Before she became famous on the hit reality series Bravo TV, Ramona was a successful businesswoman.

In 1986 she founded RMS Fashions, Inc. and started a jewelry line called True Faith Jewelry in 2005 with her ex-husband Mario Singer.

She was cast to star in season one of The Real Housewives Of New York City in 2008 and has stayed with the franchise for a total of 13 years since its launch.

However, after season 13 aired to negative reviews last year in 2021, individuals behind the show are in talks to completely recast the show for season 14.

Long-lasting: Ramona has been featured in The Real Housewives Of New York City since the show first aired in 2008; pictured in 2021

With talks that Ramona could be fired from the show, fellow cast member, Eboni K. Williams, opened up: Page six weigh in her opinion.

“Just looking at what was on the show, I don’t think anything in the show justifies Ramona’s firing,” she revealed.

She also spoke about her personal feelings for the star. “The joke is that I enjoy Ramona Singer, I really do. There are a lot of quirky personality elements that we actually share in terms of taste and lifestyle.”

“We’re both smart businesswomen, we’re both about our coins, we’re both about being self-made… We have points of connectivity, fun and similarities,” the TV star added to the publication.