Ramires celebrates his retirement in style with an all-star friendly in Brazil against Ronaldinho

Former Chelsea and Brazil hero Ramires will mark his retirement by starring in an exhibition match against an all-star side led by compatriot Ronaldinho.

The 35-year-old midfielder is about to wave goodbye to football

Has not played a professional match since 2020.

Ramires and Ronaldinho, who shared the pitch internationally between 2009 and 2013, will serve as team captains during the all-star friendly scheduled for November 6.

Each side – named Amigos de Ramires and Amigos de Ronaldinho – will field a selection of Brazilian legends to be announced in the coming weeks.

The friendly, scheduled to be held at the 22,000-seater Arena Joinville in Santa Catarina, Brazil, will bring an end to Ramires’ 16-year career in senior football.

The midfield engine started out at Brazilian outfits Joinville and Cruzeiro before moving to Benfica in 2009.

After a successful campaign, he joined Chelsea the following summer for £20 million, later making over 250 appearances for the Blues over a six-year spell.

Ramires admitted in 2018 that he would jump at the chance to play for Chelsea again, having won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League during his time in west London.

The veteran eventually ended his career in his homeland, representing Palmeiras during the 2019-20 campaign.